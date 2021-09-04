Julie Chen Moonves says it's hard for people to 'understand the 'importance' of the Cookout on Big Brother

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest developments in the Big Brother house. Here, she talks about Sarah Beth's body language after the show, that weird moment in the house when everyone screamed after looking at the memory wall, and how attention must be paid to the strength of the Cookout.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What's this about "But first" being copyrighted? Do tell.

JULIE CHEN MOONVES [Laughs]. It was a joke and a line I learned when I was a local news reporter in Dayton, Ohio. Whenever I repeated a funny original joke my favorite videographer made he'd say, "Hey, that's copywritten" and then we'd laugh! I am just realizing now that I have ripped him off once again! So I guess I better give him credit. Todd Jackson is his name and 26 years later we are still friends today. Thank you, Todd!

What were the houseguests reacting to when looking at the memory board?

I think when Sarah Beth's memory wall photo went black and white so did Azah's by mistake, and that was the big reaction you heard in the house. One thing you don't want to see happen is for your photo to turn black and white. It signifies you're dead in the game. Okay, that was a bit extreme. It means you've been evicted.

What did you make of Sarah Beth's body language — and short answers? Was she gobsmacked? Nervous? On the verge of tears?

I think she was extremely nervous and on the verge of tears the whole time. I believe the reality of having her dream to win Big Brother end just like that was hard. I felt bad for her.

History is being made here; the final will most likely feature only people of color. There's going to be a lot of discussions about race — probably at the expense of acknowledging that the Cookout also features some of the best players in the show's history. How do you see this playing out?

I think it's hard for some people who are not of color to understand the importance of the Cookout making it this far. I have heard some call the formation of the Cookout a form of racism. In my humble opinion, it is not. As a fan of the show, it's impressive to see an alliance this big make it this far. That rarely happens.

Are you missing that studio audience, Julie? Are you talking to a big empty room? How has it impacted these live shows?

I am indeed missing the live studio audience. They helped me get energized for the live show. I'm not talking to a big empty room because our crew is there! I love this crew.

