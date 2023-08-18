Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Hisam's big speech on Big Brother

Each week, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest events in the house. Here, she reacts to Reilly's eviction, Hisam's Veto ceremony speech, Bowie Jane being left out of the decision-making loop, and yet another unanimous vote.

BIG BROTHER 25 - Reilly Smedley is Evicted

CBS Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' season 25

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Hisam has dominated competitions so far this season, winning three straight, but he seemed to turn some people off with his remarks at the Veto ceremony and bossy attitude. Did he let the power go to his head?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: It feels that way to me, but this happens all the time. We see a whole other side to people when they get that power of being HOH. But they forget their power is temporary, and the next week they go back to being like all the others.

BIG BROTHER 25 - Hisam Goueli

CBS Hisam Goueli on 'Big Brother' season 25

Reilly went from Head of Household to out of the house. What did you make of her game and time in the house?

She became overwhelmed when she was HOH and didn't have a strong sense of the game yet or the others in the house. She was still finding her sea legs. I was sorry to see her go so early in the game.

BIG BROTHER 25

Sonja Flemming/CBS Reilly Smedley on 'Big Brother' season 25

Cirie kept Bowie Jane out of their discussions in terms of what to do about the vote. Does that not bode well for her if she's being kept out of the decision-making loop of her own alliance?

Yes, she's almost like a NPC. She needs to get in there and make her presence known. Or maybe this will keep her safe and float to the end?

BIG BROTHER 25

CBS Reilly Smedley and Cameron Hardin on 'Big Brother' season 25

Finally, we've had two unanimous votes so far. These people vote in secret, Julie! Why are they so scared?

I think when the group is still so large it's intimidating to stick your neck out for someone and especially this early in the game when alliances seem still very shaky.

Story continues

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: