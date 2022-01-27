Julie Chen Moonves predicts the next Celebrity Big Brother winner

The cast for season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has finally been announced, as Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Lamar Odom, and Miesha Tate will be the famous faces squaring off when the house opens Feb. 3 on CBS. But now that we know the cast, let's find out what the host thinks about them. We asked Julie Chen Moonves to break down the new victims and make a prediction on the winner.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Big Brother is usually a young person's game, but the majority of this celebrity cast is in their 40s and 50s. How does that change the dynamic?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: The dynamic becomes much more complex. This game becomes much more of a battle of wills. Let's see who can rise to the occasion of mentally beating out the competition. You have to have a stronger social game than anything else in celebrity seasons. It's more about whose personality can take it to the end and win it.

You're going to hear more mature real-life struggles. With the much of this cast being north of 40, they have a lot more miles on them in life. That should help, but it can also hurt. If they haven't learned many of life's lessons that have been thrown their way, then you probably won't make it far in the game. But it might win you a lot of attention with fans. What made someone famous in the past can help them or hurt them… it depends what they do with it.

Which celebrities are you most intrigued to see in the house?

I am most intrigued by Chris Kattan, Todrick Hall, Shanna Moakler, Meisha Tate, and Lamar Odom. Carson always makes the list because he is ALWAYS fun to watch, but I want to see who he is behind the TV Carson we all love.

Celebrities are accustomed to a certain amount of perks. Who might have the hardest adjustment to being locked inside the Big Brother house?

I think Chris Kattan will have the hardest time adjusting. He said he's never had a roommate in his life. Welcome to Big Brother — 10 roommates and one bathroom! Help him, Jesus, please help him, 'cause he's going to need it.

Do you think we're more likely to have a Real Housewives alliance or rivalry between Teddi and Cynthia?

Alliance. They both have walked the life of a Real Housewife… granted in very different cities, but they are both moms, wives, and women out there making it on their own. Go Housewives! More to come!

Prediction time! Out of this group, who is your preseason pick to win the game?

Whatchutalkin'about, Dalton?! I'll just leave it at that!

