Julie Bowen Jokes She Wishes Taylor Swift Was Around to Take Her Out amid Her Own Divorce (Exclusive)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty (L) Taylor Swift Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023 in New Jersey (R) Julie Bowen at the Step Up Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles on October 6, 2023

Julie Bowen says she wishes Taylor Swift had been around during her 2018 divorce.

While speaking exclusively with PEOPLE at the Step Up Inspiration Awards — which were held at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Friday — the Modern Family alum, 53, opened up about how friend and former costar Sofia Vergara is doing amid her divorce, and why she wishes Swift, 33, had been “around” during her own.

Revealing that Vergara, 51, is “great” following her split from Joe Manganiello in July, and "has a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends," the actress jokingly said that “she doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She’s good.”

“I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty,” Bowen playfully added. “I wish she had been around for me."

Swift attended last weekend's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with friends, including Sophie Turner, who is currently going through a divorce from Joe Jonas.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julie Bowen attends the Step Up Inspiration Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on October 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Bowen and ex-husband Scott Phillips finalized their divorce in September 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Bowen had filed for divorce that February.

The actress and Phillips share three children together: son Oliver, 16, and 14-year-old twins Gustave and John.

When it comes to whether she is currently dating, Bowen told PEOPLE that her sons are her main focus.

“No. No. Nah, I'm seeing three boys,” she joked, noting, “And they're terrible dates. They never pay, and they always just stiff me."

"They're great. They're really great, but they're teenagers, so it's mostly grunting, and it's mostly grunting and selling soap, because I'm doing JB Skrub, which is my tween and teen boys skincare line," she continued.

The actress also added that she and her twins have something quite unusual in common. “I share clothes with my kids all the time,” Bowen said.

“They're 14-year-old boys. I love their clothes. High tops and baggy khakis, hell yes,” she detailed, though she admitted Vergara has helped her to embrace dresses, stating, "Sofía is somebody that always has inspired me and given me the courage to get in a dress and stand up and say, ‘It is okay to be a female.' It does not reveal a weakness, and it's okay to be embracing that."

Christopher Polk/Getty Sofía Vergara, Julie Bown

Back in July, Bowen posted a rare photo of her three sons as she revealed that one of her twins needed to take a trip to the ER during a family vacation.

"It’s not a vacation without a trip to the ER for a broken wrist… Both bones broken, but John is on the mend and his brothers were total champs," she wrote in the post’s caption.

Along with a snap of an X-ray, Bowen also posted a photo of her three sons. As John laid in a hospital bed with his arm covered in blankets, his two brothers stood nearby. The actress later updated her followers that John was doing well.



"Down, but not out! John is back in a boat after yesterday’s run-in with a rogue wave," she captioned a subsequent Instagram post made on the same day.

When she’s not taking care of family emergencies, the actress is busy with her JB Skrub brand and said she's “learning every day” when it comes to the business.



“It's crazy,” Bowen noted of how the brand came to life. “It's just me and this other mom from school who were like, 'Our kids smell, it's gross, and we don't like what's out there.' So over COVID, we developed this line, which is insane because I had no idea what I was doing. And now every day, I get spreadsheets and phone calls, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm a business bitch.' "

“But I really don't know what I'm doing. I'm learning every day. The good news is I believe in the product a lot, because boys get left behind," she added.



"They go in the bathroom and ... let me tell you. I do their laundry. They're not clean, they're not taking care of all the parts. So our tagline is pits, nuts, butts — in that order," Bowen continued.



