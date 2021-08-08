Julie Bowen and Her Sister Helped Rescue a Woman Who Fainted in a Utah National Park: 'God Sent'

Julie Bowen visits People Now on November 20, 2019 in New York, United States.

Julie Bowen to the rescue!

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old actress helped save a woman who had fainted while she was on a hike in a national park in Utah.

Minnie John, a New Jersey resident, was on vacation with her family at the state's Arches National Park when she began to feel sick, according to her Facebook post detailing the incident. When she began feeling lightheaded, she told her family members to go on without her as she took a break on a rock.

Holding her head in her hands, John then fainted, only to suddenly awaken to find herself being taken care of by someone with "a familiar voice."

That voice, it turned out, belonged to none other than Modern Family star Bowen, who was helping John recover alongside her sister Annie Luetkemeyer, who is a doctor.

Explaining that Bowen kept asking her questions, John wrote, "I wondered if I might be watching tv," as the duo cleaned up her wounds and gave her electrolytes to help her heal.

After she opened her eyes, John said that she recognized Bowen, but couldn't place where she knew her from. "I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous," John wrote.

When Luetkemeyer told her to guess who she was, John said she couldn't figure it out, before Luetkemeyer gave her a hint — simply saying "Modern Family."

John was then able to place the Emmy award-winning star before the sisters called John's family to let them know what had happened while other hikers traveled to find them about 20 minutes away.

Calling Bowen and Luetkemeyer "God sent," John added that she fainted due to being a diabetic, as her blood sugar was low and she was dehydrated at the time.

A representative for Bowen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.