Julie Bindel: Keira Bell’s victory over Gender Identity Development Service in court will give teenagers better protection

Keira Bell’s victory in the High Court will, in my view, mean better protection for young lesbians and gender non-conforming girls.

The case against the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), the only children’s NHS gender clinic in the UK providing treatment for those presenting with problems relating to their gender, rested on whether or not under-16s can assess potential consequences if they take puberty blockers.

These drugs have not been around long enough for the side effects to be known. Indeed, the judges referred to their “experimental nature”.

Bell claimed she was incapable of giving “informed consent” to the medics who prescribed her puberty blockers when she was 16.

At 17 Bell, like the vast majority of children who are prescribed blockers, started on irreversible cross- sex hormones (testosterone), and at 20 had both breasts removed.

The judges stated that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are experimental treatments which, in most cases, should not be administered to children without seeking permission from the court.

Had I been growing up as a young, vulnerable lesbian today as I did back in the Seventies, I may well have sought to present as a boy rather than being labelled a freak and a pervert.

Even today, being an out lesbian can be very hard for teenage girls. It is understandable that young women, struggling to survive in the climate of misogyny fuelled by the normalisation of sexual violence and objectification, are attracted to the idea of opting out of femaleness.

The unprecedented rise in numbers of teenage girls identifying as transgender has not happened in a vacuum.

GIDS has never explained a 3,000 per cent increase in the referral of girls in recent years.

One of the most shocking revelations from the case is that GIDS was unable to produce records of how many of the children presenting there were on the autistic spectrum.

It is well documented that there is a correlation between autism and gender dysphoria, as well as a particular vulnerability to social contagion. Indeed, the second claimant in the case, Mrs A, is the mother of an autistic teenage girl who is seeking treatment from GIDS.

I want to live in a world where no child is made to feel that their body is wrong.

