This is Julianne Moore's Favorite Lipstick to Use During the Holiday Season

Juliane Moore

David Benthal/BFA.com

Julianne Moore kicked off the 2021 holiday season at Bergdorf Goodman's grandiose celebration in honor of the high-end department store's annual festive and funky interior decor and ornate window displays.

At last month's event, aptly called "The Present Moment," guests were treated to an immersive dance performance choreographed by Andrea Miller, founder and artistic director of Gallim Dance and a set by DJ Mona Matsuoka. They also had the opportunity to shop from a seasonal pop-up with exclusive items from Michael Kors, Christopher John Rogers, Bode, and Altuzarra.

From rows upon rows of designer clothes, shoes, and handbags to counters topped with the best beauty products on the market, spending a night at the store would tempt any shopper or fashion enthusiast. So we caught up with Moore to find out what items made her wish list this holiday season.

"Clothes and jewelry are always my top picks," the actress tells InStyle. "Cashmere sweaters from The Row, Celine blazers, and a bucket bag from YSL" are just a few things on her list this year.

And she's going to need a little bling to go along with those things, of course. "Bergdorf's selection of jewelry is beautiful," she adds. "I love everything Anita Ko makes."

The return of holiday parties and family gatherings calls for a new holiday wardrobe and festive makeup. Moore spilled the tea about her go-to holiday looks, and, unsurprisingly, that includes a red lip.

"I always look to Gucci Westman [editorial makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier] for makeup looks," she says. "Her products are amazing and so easy to use, they make you look like yourself but better. The Westman Atelier Lip Suede in red is perfect for the holidays. You can custom blend your own shade of holiday red!"

Besides having her way with a bold lip color, Moore plans to use this time to relax, recharge, and spend time with her family. "The best part of the end of the year is the time I have with my family — eating meals, watching movies, and going for walks," she says. "It's a time for us all to be together and enjoy each other. That is how I recover!"

Now that red carpets are back and awards season is just around the corner, Julianne's schedule will soon be stacked with public appearances and events. But she has a couple tricks to help her stay calm, stress free (as much as possible), and keep her skin looking radiant.

"I love to get facials," she says before citing Joanna Vargas in NYC and Teresa Tarmey in NYC and London as her favorites. "Radio frequency has made a big difference in my skin, and I love face oils and masks."

She says she also turns to yoga when things get hectic. "It is the one practice that centers me physically and mentally. Find a class or a teacher that you connect with and stick with it. It will truly make a difference in your life."

As for what's on her fashion agenda this upcoming season? The style icon tells us she plans to stick to what she knows. "I am continuing to try to really focus on wearing and using what makes me happy and look my best rather than chasing trends," she says.