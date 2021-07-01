Julianne Moore Says the Term 'Aging Gracefully' Is 'Totally Sexist': 'There's So Much Judgment'

Tatijana Shoan for As If magazine Julianne Moore for As If magazine

Julianne Moore's stance on aging? "It just is."

The Lisey's Story actress graces the cover (revealed here exclusively by PEOPLE) of As If magazine's newest issue, in which she addresses "aging gracefully" — a term that she deems "totally sexist" in the sense that it's often used to describe women and less commonly with men.

"There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,' " said Moore, who turned 60 in December. "Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is."

Added the Academy Award winner about the aging process, "It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Tatijana Shoan for As If magazine Julianne Moore for As If magazine

RELATED: Julianne Moore Says She Has "Ditched Heels" After the COVID Pandemic

Moore credits Helen Mirren with a quote about getting older that she loves that goes, "Aging is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young."

She also addressed the importance of "inner growth," explaining, "We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done."

"But we have all this life left to live," said The Hunger Games actress. "How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?"

Story continues

According to Moore, "That's what aging should be about."

Tatijana Shoan for As If magazine Julianne Moore covers As If magazine

RELATED VIDEO: Julianne Moore Reveals Her Skincare Secrets

Moore partnered for the issue with Kara Walker, a Black artist, and told As If that she's glad certain "behaviors are no longer being tolerated" in regards to sexism and racism, both in the entertainment industry and beyond.

"The dismantling of these systems and putting other more equitable systems in place is helpful in preventing people from abusing one another and giving everyone equal opportunity," she said. "It's the first time in my life that people are talking about representation. Are there female directors? Are there Black or Asian directors? Is there trans representation and are people with disabilities being represented? These are conversations we have never ever had before. It's been amazing."