Julianne Moore Says She’s 'Ditched Heels' After the COVID Pandemic

Julianne Moore is ready to leave some things in the pre-pandemic past!

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the 60-year-old Oscar winning actress revealed that while she's "happy" for life to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 outbreak, she's decided to trade out her footwear moving forward.

"I've ditched heels," Moore admitted to host Ryan Seacrest and guest host Ali Wentworth.

The admission earned a round of applause from the audience and a laugh from Seacrest. Wentworth agreed, showing off her own heels and saying: "I'm like a colt learning to walk now in these."

RELATED: The Woman in the Window: Inside the Controversy Surrounding the Book and Its Long Journey to Netflix

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Moore has definitely found ways to make staying at home for much of the past year more bearable, including adopting a puppy!

In November, she and her husband Bart Freundlich welcomed another furry family member — lab mix named Cherry, who the pair later renamed Hope.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Still Alice star explained in an Instagram post that she had applied to adopt a dog from Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue — a nonprofit foster-based rescue on Long Island, New York — and that Michelle, a woman from the rescue, called to tell Moore her application had been accepted a few days later.

Michelle "noticed in our paperwork that we had owned a #labmix named Cherry" who died about two years ago," Moore said.

Julianne Moore/Instagram

RELATED: Julianne Moore Shares Secret to a Great Marriage After 24 Years with Husband Bart Freundlich

Moore and Freundlich "finally felt ready to adopt another dog (although I thought we would adopt an older dog, not a puppy) and Michelle told me there just happened to be a 12-week-old #labmix named Cherry being fostered about 15 minutes from our house."

Story continues

"The puppy was gentle and friendly and named CHERRY 🍒 so we felt it was MEANT TO BE. We took her home and renamed her Hope, because it was such a hopeful day," she continued.

"We are so grateful to everyone who brought her to us - I love this organization, if you are looking for a special dog please know how much they care about their rescues," Moore added.

"We are lucky to have our Hope 💕," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Julianne Moore Calls Stephen King 'Incredibly Generous' After Working Together on Lisey's Story

Moore's professional life is also heating up again, as she prepares for the premieres of several projects this year. Her latest series for AppleTV+ titled Lisey's Story — a thriller based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name — will launch on Friday.

She will also will be seen later this year in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen alongside Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and her Woman in the Window co-star Amy Adams.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).