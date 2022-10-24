Julianne Moore looks *so* different with new blonde hair

Getty Images

So, I may have spoken too soon when I said that everyone was dyeing their red for autumn as the CEO, founder and long-reigning master of said red tone, Julianne Moore has only gone and ditched the colour for something a little lighter. Folks, she's gone blonde! Talk about a 180, girl.

Now, it has to be noted that the actor is, of course, one of Hollywood's few natural redheads and has even gone on record to say that the striking colour was one of her 'calling cards', along with Oscar-worthy performances, naturally. And so, seeing as the following pic was taken whilst sat in the glam chair of a trailer set, we suspect that Julianne's new colour is the result of an upcoming acting performance.

As said, Julianne debuted the look in a suspecting snap which she shared to her 2+ million Instagram followers. In the caption of her post, she writes: 'This time we are all blonde [...]'.

As shown above, Julianne is posing alongside fellow blondes, MUA Susan Reilly LeHane and hairstylist Nicole Bridgeford. Assuming that her locks have been permanently dyed, we can say that Nicole has worked up a masterclass in lifting her naturally dark hair, seamlessly blending the blonde curls with a mousey 'bronde' root.

That, or it's a wig... my DMs are open to all things celeb hair speculation and theories. And to note, assuming that it is a wig does not take away from the work of art created. In fact, the application, again, is so seamless that I'd even go as far to say it makes the look 10x more impressive!

Moral of the story: we all could do with a qualified glam team when it comes to bleaching and transforming hair. #Goals, amirite?

