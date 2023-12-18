Julianne Moore Cannot Understand Why People Love Mashed Potatoes: ‘It’s Just Mush!’

The actress' 'May December' co-stars also revealed their least favorite foods

Dominik Bindl/Getty Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore is a staunch hater of one of the world’s most beloved comfort foods.

The actress, 63, revealed that mashed potatoes rank at the top of her least favorite foods list — and she can’t understand why other people don't feel the same.

“Why do people like mashed potatoes? It’s just mush. It’s just mush!” she said at a May December cast panel in New York City moderated by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz on Nov. 30.

Dominik Bindl/Getty May December's Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore

While her costar Charles Melton was quick to defend the dish, Moore hit back and said, “I know, people love it, they love them — it’s just mashed mush.”

Natalie Portman, on the other hand, said she’s opposed to fruit in salad. “I’m not into it. I like fruit salad, but I don’t want a savory salad with fruit in it. It bothers me.”

Melton, 32, shared that he doesn’t like blue cheese.

Moore’s confession at last month’s panel is not the first time she’s admitted to her hatred of mashed potatoes.

In 2017, she told Matt Damon that the food is her “least favorite thing” during a WIRED Autocomplete interview.

“Julianne Moore does not like mashed potatoes. That’s Julianne Moore’s least favorite thing,” the actress said in the interview.

Joe Maher/Getty May December's Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore

In May December, Moore stars as Gracie Atherton-Yoo, who went to prison for her controversial romance with the much younger Joe Yoo (Melton). Portman's character, actress Elizabeth, visits the couple to prepare for an upcoming role as Gracie.

Melton previously revealed that he gained 40 lbs. to play Joe in the new drama. On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the actor said his "go-to" meal to bulk up was a triple cheeseburger with bacon, a large cajun fry and a nacho cheese hot dog from Five Guys. "That was for dinner," he said. "And then the dessert was a pint of ice cream."

In light of the film's release, both Moore and Portman have gushed about each other and about how they've wanted to work together for some time.

"We knew each other from Hollywood events and then saw each other at a Stevie Wonder concert. I sent her an email after I saw Black Swan saying what a beautiful performance it was. But we never really had a real conversation until this film," Moore told PEOPLE of her costar. "I’m so grateful we connected.”



In an interview with Netflix Queue (conducted prior to the actors' strike), Portman, 42, said working with Moore was "absolutely a highlight of my life."

"I’ve admired Julie for so long, and particularly her work with [director] Todd [Haynes],” she said. "So to get to be working with them together is absolutely a highlight of my life.”



