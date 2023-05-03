Julianne Hough Wore the Ultimate See-Through Dress on Instagram and Fans Are Floored

The new Lin-Manuel Miranda play New York, New York opened on Broadway this week, and Julianne Hough was there to support. The 34-year-old dancer-actress hit the red carpet looking seriously strong in a naked dress while posing with her friends.

Naturally, Julianne shared plenty of photos from the event — and her killer ’fit — on Instagram. There’s Julianne flashing her strong legs and toned abs in the black naked dress (which has the coolest fringe detail at the bottom) paired with a black oversized blazer; Julianne and her friends-slash-POTUS-co-stars (including Rachel Dratch and Vanessa Williams) posing for a ton of photos; and Julianne and pals having drinks.

“Lucky number 7 💕,” she wrote in the caption.

Julianne ~also~ shared a reel from the night, including herself twirling around her apartment in that dress.

Apparently Julianne is really, really digging this look (fair) because she shared several more pics in her Instagram Stories, including a full-length mirror selfie.

Instagram/@juleshough

Keep doing you, Jules!

