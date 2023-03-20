Julianne Hough to replace Tyra Banks as host on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Julianne Hough attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Los Angeles' Century City Park on Feb. 12.

Julianne Hough is ready to take the stage on "Dancing with the Stars" – this time as a co-host.

Hough, who was previously a professional on the show and has made appearances on "Dancing with the Stars" in the past, will take over for Tyra Banks, who started hosting in 2020.

USA TODAY has reached out to ABC and Hough’s reps for comment.

Banks is leaving the show, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety confirmed.

"Dancing with the Stars", which streams on Disney+, took to Twitter to announce their new co-host Monday, alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

"We are so excited to welcome @juliannehough as co-host of #DWTS Season 32 along with @alfonso_ribeiro!" DWTS wrote, sharing an image of Ribeiro, 55, next to a photo of Hough, 34.

We are so excited to welcome @juliannehough as co-host of #DWTS Season 32 along with @alfonso_ribeiro! pic.twitter.com/5GGinAw98z — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) March 20, 2023

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Julianne Hough to co-host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32