Julianne Hough’s Hair Is Darker Than Ever

While most people know Julianne Hough as a platinum blonde, the actress and dancer has been known to experiment with her hair color — from red to pink and every shade of bronde in between. But her latest look, a warm caramel brown, is the darkest we’ve seen the star go in some time.

Last night, Hough’s longtime hairstylist Riawna Capri posted a clip of the star in full glam and showing off a shiny new brunette lob. “Feels so good to be back with my glam fam,” Capri captioned the Instagram clip, adding a cryptic endnote. “We are so diggin’ this darker color on her (for now😉).”

The hint could mean that Hough intends to switch her hair color in the near future. But for now, we too are digging this reflective brunette shade. Not only does her hair look super healthy, the tone, with its rich caramel base and ultra-subtle lighter ends, is so flattering on Hough.

The color might be a departure from her signature blonde, but it’s not too far off from her natural color, which she revealed partway through quarantine. The barely-blonde shade makes her blue eyes pop and, according to Capri, is something Hough had been wanting to do for a while. “During the pandemic, everyone’s really gotten the time to embrace the natural parts of themselves,” Capri told Refinery29 back in June. “Julianne is no different — going back to her natural color is something she has wanted to do for years and there’s no better time than now.”

Even this most recent transition to brunette wasn’t a total overnight shock; Hough kept some blonde highlights in the mix for awhile. One thing we know is that both Hough and Capri have great instincts for hair color. Just as important, they seem to have fun with it. However, that parenthetical and winky-face emoji have us wondering: What hair color will Hough go for next?

