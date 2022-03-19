Julianne Hough Didn't Hold Back on Instagram After Her Epic Glam Transformation

Katherine Tinsley
·2 min read
Julianne Hough is even wowing herself with her latest hair moment.

Fans of the professional dancer enjoy keeping up with her on Instagram and seeing what she's up to in her career and personal life. Whether Julianne is hard at work perfecting moves for a new project or she's showing off one of her stylish outfits, the former Dancing With the Stars judge is always posting pics on her Instagram. But most recently, she decided to take to her Instagram Stories to flaunt her freshly done hair.

On February 24, Julianne was still recovering from an intense practice the night before for her upcoming pre-Oscars special, Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough, when she went to go get her hair done. In a 10-second clip and a selfie shared on Instagram Stories, she played with her voluminous hair. The actress posed for the camera with her large curls and blonde highlights.

Photo credit: Julianne Hough - Instagram

"This hair though 😍," she captioned her photo. Julianne also revealed that her blow out hairstyle was done by celebrity hairstylist Clint Torres. This isn't the first time the two have worked together though. After Julianne announced the exciting news that she landed her first role on Broadway, the Los Angeles-based hair guru wished her all the best on her venture. Clint congratulated the actress on her approaching Broadway debut and shared how much of a joy it has been to collaborate.

"This woman is the definition of Beauty and GRACE!" he captioned a candid pic of them. "Beyond the ballroom, she dances into the hearts of every single person she meets and has reminded me how stunning it is to simply be an amazing human being."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Clint Torres (@clinttorresbeauty)

He continued: "From her infectious smile to her inspiring work ethic, I am humbled and honored to know her and to have shared in this tiny part of her journey. Can’t wait to see you take NYC and the world by storm, Julianne!"

Unsurprisingly, folks quickly took to Clint's Instagram comments to show the duo some love. One person wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 everything!!" Another added: "Two beautiful people inside and out ❤️." A different fan said: "This photo 🙌."

If there's a celebrity fans can take some hair inspiration from, it's definitely Julianne!

