Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Vacationing Where They Wed: ‘The Lockdown Was a Blessing’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are vacationing together — in the very place they tied the knot over three years ago — after deciding to give their marriage another shot.

Two sources tell PEOPLE that the stars are together on a trip to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which happens to be where they got married in July 2017.

Laich, 37, had been social distancing in Idaho while Hough, 32, isolated herself at home in Los Angeles prior to their reunion. They announced their separation in May. But one insider says the couple's decision to part ways actually brought them closer.

"They decided to separate and to do their own thing. Brooks always wanted to stay married and made a lot of changes to make it work," the insider says. "He was getting frustrated. He was hoping that Jules would come around, and she finally has."

The insider adds: "She realized that Brooks really, really loves her. He is a great guy and so supportive of her. ... They are having the best trip."

Hough seemingly hinted that she had reunited with Laich on Saturday when she shared a picture and video of herself in a car with her husband's Husky dog, Koda. Lach had posted a similar Instagram Story of Koda on Friday.

"This sweet boy loves his momma," Hough captioned her post.

Despite their separation, the stars have remained in each other's lives: Laich celebrated his birthday in June with Hough's brother Derek, and he was also present at a pool party celebrating his wife's birthday in July.