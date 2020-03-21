Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich 'Are Spending More Time Together and Seem Happy,' Source Says

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich appear to be getting back on track.

In January, multiple insiders told PEOPLE the couple had hit a rough patch in their relationship — but now, a source tells PEOPLE the two have been working on things.

According to the source, they’re living together, and as evidenced by their social media, they’ve been spending most of their time practicing social distancing at home — this week, Laich prepared a breakfast spread for Hough and the two had a bake-off — in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“They are spending more time together and seem happy,” the source says. “They actually seem to have figured out how they can stay married. Both have had to make changes, Brooks especially so.”

According to the source, “when things were rough around Christmas time, Brooks refused to give up on their marriage.”

“He didn’t even want to think about a divorce. He instead decided to figure out what needed to change, so they could both be happy,” the source says. “Their marriage isn’t perfect and they are very open about this. But it seems both really want it to work.”

Hough, 31, briefly addressed her relationship with Laich in a FaceTime interview with Extra this week after being asked about predictions that a baby boom will occur amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I knew you had to ask … I think the best part about this … this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families,” she said. “The universe was just like, ‘Let’s put people at home and figure their s— out.’ … And I’m not just saying Brooks and I, I’m saying life in general and this is the time to do that.”

Hough and Laich, 36, wed in July 2017. On New Year’s Eve, fans began speculating about a split after noticing that Hough wasn’t wearing her ring while co-hosting live on NBC.

One source told PEOPLE at the time that Hough — who revealed last summer that she’s not straight — “is very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for their marriage.”

But another source added that the two were “not giving up, but also not talking about [their issues publicly].”

“They want to do this their way,” the second source said. “They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

Neither has publicly addressed any marital trouble thus far, and their reps have not commented.

They did spend Valentine’s Day together in February, and later that month, Laich credited his wife with inspiring him to explore his sexuality.

“Nothing dirty can exist between two people in love,” he said on an episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think. “A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality. And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife’s?”

This week, they’ve been active on Instagram. On Wednesday, Laich proudly documented the breakfast spread he made for Hough, and on Thursday, he took fans along as he challenged her to a bake-off.

“I’ve been home for a week now, just my own version of self-quarantine and just because I want to do my part in society and actually help protect, protect our planet, protect our world, and protect humanity,” Hough explained to Extra.

The actress and dancer said she’s been occupying her time by “putting music on and dancing around the house,” as well as indulging in face masks and baths.

“In life, we are so constantly hustling and bustling,” she said. “This is a really beautiful time to go inward and connect with yourself and your body.”