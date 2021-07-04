Julianne Hough’s Baby-Blonde Highlights Are So ’90s

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 28: Julianne Hough is seen on December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The blonde babylight is one of the fonder hair-colour memories born out of the ’90s. Ten to fifteen years ago, the super-fine stripes of white blonde were ubiquitous, with every 20-something from New York to L.A. bringing tear sheets of Jennifer Aniston or Mischa Barton to their colourist to replicate the “sparkly” blonde.

This week, Julianne Hough catapulted the nostalgic highlight trend straight back into style with a modernised version of the blonde babylight. Her colourist, Riawna Capri, describes the tone as a strategic enhancement to Hough’s natural dirty-blonde base, simply adding “some sprinkles of sparkles of the babiest highlights throughout.”

More than just inspiring the comeback of babylights, Capri did us one better by sharing the step-by-step formula she used to achieve Hough’s bright, dimensional blonde: hair-colour brand Schwarzkopf’s BlondeMe line, including the lightener, purple shampoo, and demi-permanent toner. Capri also provides a helpful gallery of before and afters (which you, too, can bring to your colourist), showing Hough’s quarantine grown-out bronde hair, then the fine white-blonde sparkles after her colour appointment, reminding us exactly why we asked for babylights every summer when school let out.

