Julianna Peña blasts Mayra Bueno Silva after failed drug test: ‘You had to cheat in order to get it done’

Julianna Pena doesn’t seem to care about the reasoning behind Mayra Bueno Silva’s failed drug test. She thinks the Brazilian is a “cheat” not matter how it’s explained.

Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) revealed Monday that she tested positive for a banned substance ahead of her July submission victory over Holly Holm, but explained it was due to an ADHD medication, and not that she was intending to gain a performance-enhancing advantage.

It’s likely that Bueno Silva’s win over Holm will be overturned and she will receive some form of suspension, but the final decision hasn’t been made. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) is happy to cast judgement over her fellow women’s bantamweight contender, though, and took to social media to put Bueno Silva on blast (via X):

#CHEATara, living up to your nickname.

Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go. You fought two 41yr olds this year and you had to cheat in order to get it done. Can't pass a #drugtest?

Keep my name out of your mouth ya dumb broad! pic.twitter.com/EMyfJu8xbo — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) August 22, 2023

#CHEATara, living up to your nickname.

Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go. You fought two 41yr olds this year and you had to cheat in order to get it done. Can’t pass a #drugtest?

Keep my name out of your mouth ya dumb broad!

Prior to the latest development, Peña and Bueno Silva were both in the running to fight for the vacant 135-pound belt, which was relinquished when Amanda Nunes retired from MMA in June.

It’s clear, however, that Peña thinks Bueno Silva is now unqualified to be granted that opportunity.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie