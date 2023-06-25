Julian Sands Search: Hikers Find Human Remains In Area Where Actor Disappeared

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s office announced today that hikers had found a body in the Mount Baldy wilderness, the same general vicinity where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January. The announcement makes no mention of the actor, but it does promise,”Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release.

The sheriff’s office posted the following notice at 5:27 pm today:

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification. Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time.

The discovery comes a little more than 24 hours after Sands’ family issued their first statement on the matter, saying they are “deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.”

The search for Sands had been suspended temporarily because of the severe winter conditions across Western U.S. this spring. San Bernardino sheriffs said they have conducted eight searches to find the British actor, an experienced outdoorsman, along with eight other operations.

The efforts picked up again last Saturday. Officials said more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search that took place Saturday in the nearby wilderness and remote areas across the mountain. The effort included two helicopters and drone crews.

Mount Baldy, which lies in the San Gabriel Mountains less than 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is one of the highest peaks in the region, at over 11,000 feet. While close to the country’s second-largest metropolis, the area’s steep terrain and ravines make portions of it difficult to access, especially in winter, when Sands disappeared. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office said last week that some parts of the wilderness were still covered in 10 feet of snow.

