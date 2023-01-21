Julian Sands: Police resume air search for missing British actor

Julian Sands went missing last Friday in California

Authorities in California have resumed the air search for British actor Julian Sands, who disappeared last Friday while hiking.

But the ground search for Mr Sands remains on pause due to poor road conditions.

The British actor was last seen a week ago in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

Police said they had found his car near where he was reported missing.

Phone pings appeared to show he was on the move two days after he was reported missing, police have said.

"There has been no new update or witness information about his whereabouts since then," Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told the BBC on Friday.

He was reported missing at about 19:30 local time on Friday 13 January.

"The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches," said Ms Huerta.

Mr Sands, 65, is known for his roles in popular film and television shows, including A Room With A View, 24 and Smallville.

Police in California said they had received 14 calls for help from hikers on Mount San Antonio in the last four weeks, as severe weather battered the area

Police had previously said that they plan to continue looking for Mr Sands, and there is "no hard deadline" for ending their search mission.

Mr Sands went missing after California had been battered for weeks by deadly storms, prompting an emergency declaration by US President Joe Biden.

Police said they had responded to 14 calls from Mount San Antonio, known to locals as Mount Baldy, in the last four weeks and had warned hikers to "stay away" from that area.

"It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble," police said. They are also searching for another hiker, an American, who went missing in the same mountains.

Last week, a mother of four whom friends described as an experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500ft down Mount Baldy.

Fellow actors have taken to social media to express their concern for Mr Sands' well-being, and his family has assisted authorities in their search.

Mr Sands has spoken previously about his love for hiking and mountain climbing, and said in 2020 he was happiest "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning".

He has three children, and lives in the North Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles with his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz.