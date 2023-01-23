Julian Sands – live: British actor still missing after 10 days as dangerous weather hampers search

A weather warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 70mph has been issued, as the search for missing British actor Julian Sands enters its 10th day.

On Monday 23 January, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the San Gabriel mountains where Sands is believed to have gone missing.

An alert warned of possible power outages, travel disruption and a risk of falling trees: “The strongest winds will be along the south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons,” the report said.

On Friday, ground crews were forced to halt the search for Sands due to the avalanche risk in the area.

“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” said Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Key points

Julian Sands: A timeline of missing actor’s disappearance

Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search

Phone pings suggest Sands was on the move two days after being reported missing

Exclusive photos show Sands on snow-clad mountain peak in September

Ground rescue operation currently halted due to avalanche threat

Julian Sands: A timeline of missing actor’s disappearance

10:27 , Peony Hirwani

Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.

The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.

Read more:

A timeline of missing actor Julian Sands’ disappearance

At least 19 people killed in California storms

12:17 , Peony Hirwani

Story continues

California has been hit by a string of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall, prompting power cuts and evacuations and leading to the deaths of at least 19 people.

According to the sheriff’s department, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone over the past month, with two hikers dying on the mountain.

In addition to Julian Sands, rescuers in Los Angeles county are also currently searching the San Gabriel range for missing 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory.

‘Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

11:37 , Peony Hirwani

Friends of Julian Sands said they hope he is found to be “OK” after the “awful news” the British actor was confirmed to be missing after a hiking trip in southern California.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

You can read a round-up of the messages here:

Mount Baldy conditions ‘extremely dangerous’ since Sands went missing

10:57 , Peony Hirwani

The conditions on Mount Baldy, where rescuers are searching for Julian Sands, are “adverse and extremely dangerous” and are not favourable even for highly experienced hikers, police warned this week.

“Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.

“Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

What is the temperature at Mount Baldy?

08:45 , Nicole Vassell

Julian Sands is thought to have gone missing while scaling Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel mountains of California.

Currently, the weather is 3°C (38°F).

There is a high wind warning in place for Southwestern California, with official guidance reading: “Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

Fellow mountain climber shares tribute after bonding on Mount Kilimanjaro trip

08:15 , Nicole Vassell

A mountain climber named Sarah Crosby has shared a tribute to Julian Sands, having met him during an excursion on Mount Kilimanjaro.

“Praying for Julian Sands, who we got to know on Mt. Kilimanjaro,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening. “He regaled us with Shakespeare and Keats and was the first person to capture us as an engaged couple.

“He even carried a hunk of the mountain down to present to us. He is such a beautiful soul.”

Praying for Julian Sands, who we got to know on Mt. Kilimanjaro. He regaled us with Shakespeare and Keats and was the first person to capture us as an engaged couple. He even carried a hunk of the mountain down to present to us. He is such a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/M0UFD1ue7S — Sarah Crosby (@sarah_parkman) January 22, 2023

Who is Julian Sands?

07:45 , Nicole Vassell

As the search for Julian Sands continues in southern California, The Independent’s Louis Chilton has looked back on the actor’s life and prolific career so far.

Born in Otley, West Yorkshire in 1958, the actor began his career with supporting roles in projects such as 1984’s Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields, in which he played journalist Jon Swain.

In the years since, he has starred in many more films and won a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Leaving Las Vegas.

Read more below:

Julian Sands, the prolific star of Arachnophobia, missing in California

07:15 , Nicole Vassell

Good morning, and thank you for returning to our coverage of the search for Hollywood actor, Julian Sands.

The star of Arachnophobia and A Room with a View was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday.

As of Monday morning, there have been no major updates and Sands remains missing as reports continue of adverse weather conditions in southern California.

Most recently, authorities have been searching by air, as there is still a risk of causing an avalanche with a ground search.

In addition to Julian Sands, rescuers in Los Angeles county are also currently searching the San Gabriel range for missing 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory.

00:45 , Holly Bancroft

Thanks for following along with our coverage of the search for Julian Sands.

We are pausing the blog for now, but here is the latest on the missing actor:

Julian Sands: Air search continues for missing British actor in California

Friend describes strength of Sands’ love for family

Sunday 22 January 2023 22:59 , Andy Gregory

A friend has described the strength of Julian Sands’ love for his wife and children.

“His total and absolute adoration is always towards his wife the novelist and screenwriter Evgenia Citkowitz by whom he has two daughters,” they told The Independent.

“And his son Henry by his first wife the journalist Sarah Sands is closely bonded to him and joined the search for him in the Californian mountains where he went missing.

At least 19 people killed in California storms

Sunday 22 January 2023 21:51 , Andy Gregory

California has been hit by a string of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall, prompting power cuts and evacuations and leading to the deaths of at least 19 people.

According to the sheriff’s department, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone over the past month, with two hikers dying on the mountain.

In addition to Julian Sands, rescuers in Los Angeles county are also currently searching the San Gabriel range for missing 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory.

No fixed deadline for end of search, authorities say

Sunday 22 January 2023 20:20 , Holly Bancroft

US authorities have said that there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said that the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation.

“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department said.

(REUTERS)

Helicopter search still under way

Sunday 22 January 2023 18:33 , Holly Bancroft

The helicopter search is still under way for missing actor Julian Sands, with US authorities using mobile phone forensics to try and pinpoint his location.

Both national and state officials are working to help find Mr Sands. On Friday, the country sheriff’s department revealed that pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show that he was on the move on the day he was reported missing.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed.”

(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The last known pictures of Sands mountaineering

Sunday 22 January 2023 17:04 , Andy Gregory

The family of Julian Sands have shared with The Independent the last known images of him mountaineering.

Poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson Billy in September show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing the 14,783ft Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps.

The Weisshorn, a three-ridged pyramid-shaped mountain about 15 miles from the Matterhorn, is described by climbing experts as “more serious” than its famous neighbour. “One of the most difficult 4,000m peaks, the Weisshorn is a long and serious climb by any route,” according to Alpine Guides.

(Supplied)

Sands is a wild Byronesque romantic, says friend

Sunday 22 January 2023 16:18 , Andy Gregory

A friend of Julian Sands has described him as “wild” and “a Byronesque romantic”.

“Julian is wild and never contained by rules or boundaries. He is a Byronesque romantic and an adventurer who is drawn to the extremes of nature, relishing the freedom of mountains which he conquers all over the world,” they told The Independent.

“He is deeply inspired by the Romantic poets and his performances of their work are spellbinding and come from a passionate love of literature.

“He is a friend bound by Homeric qualities of loyalty and living life to the full. He takes no prisoners and yet is as gentle and generous and sensitive as the poets he so admired.”

Mount Baldy conditions ‘extremely dangerous’ since Sands went missing

Sunday 22 January 2023 14:10 , Andy Gregory

The conditions on Mount Baldy, where rescuers are searching for Julian Sands, are “adverse and extremely dangerous” and are not favourable even for highly experienced hikers, police warned this week.

“Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.

“Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Video report: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?

Sunday 22 January 2023 13:12 , Andy Gregory

‘If anyone can get through this he can,’ says friend

Sunday 22 January 2023 11:24 , Andy Gregory

Julian Sands is a “powerful hiker” who is “always prepared” and knows the mountain “backwards”, someone who has climbed Mt Baldy with him before has said.

Actor Kevin Sands, who has starred in the TV shows Copper and Crossbones, said:

Julian, please be ok! I hike with Julian in Los Angeles and he introduced me to #mtbaldy He is a powerful hiker & always prepared. If anyone can get through this he can. I know he knows that mountain backwards. #juliansands #pleasebeok — Kevin J Ryan (@KevinRyanII) January 20, 2023

‘No hard deadline’ for calling off search, say authorities

Sunday 22 January 2023 10:07 , Andy Gregory

Authorities have said there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands, my colleague Oliver Browning reports.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation, though snow, sleet and fog continued to hinder operations on foot.

Watch: Air search continues for missing British actor

Sunday 22 January 2023 09:14 , Andy Gregory

Federal agencies help in search for Julian Sands

Sunday 22 January 2023 08:27 , Andy Gregory

Federal agencies are helping in the search for Julian Sands, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has revealed.

“We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed,” a spokesperson from the department said.

The search for the missing British actor continues to be hampered by extreme wintry conditions on the ground.

'Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

Sunday 22 January 2023 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

Friends of Julian Sands said they hope he is found to be “OK” after the “awful news” the British actor was confirmed to be missing after a hiking trip in southern California.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

You can read a round-up of the messages here:

‘Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

Watch: ‘No hard deadline’ for calling off the search for Julian Sands, authorities say

Sunday 22 January 2023 06:00 , Graig Graziosi

Julian Sands: A timeline of missing actor’s disappearance

Sunday 22 January 2023 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.

The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.

Jacob Stolworthy has the details:

A timeline of missing actor Julian Sands’ disappearance

Police track phone data during search for missing actor Julian Sands in California mountains

Sunday 22 January 2023 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

Federal and state agencies in the US have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor.

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.

Mike Bedigan reports:

Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California

The climate crisis may be a factor in Sands’ disappearance.

Saturday 21 January 2023 21:30 , Graig Graziosi

Extreme winter weather is becoming more common in the Golden State, Josh Marcus reports.

This month, as climate-amped superstorms battered California, first responders have carried out 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy’s peak, the highest summit in the San Gabriel mountain range.

Read more:

Julian Sands is the latest hiker to go missing. Is climate change to blame?

'Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

Saturday 21 January 2023 17:30 , Emily Atkinson

Friends of Julian Sands said they hope he is found to be “OK” after the “awful news” the British actor was confirmed to be missing after a hiking trip in southern California.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

You can read a round-up of the messages here:

‘Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

ICYMI: Julian Sands’ car discovered as search for missing actor continues

Saturday 21 January 2023 16:30 , Emily Atkinson

A car believed to belong to Julian Sands has been found by crews during a search operation for the missing British actor.

This footage shows the scene In Mount Baldy, California, as the vehicle was towed away as officials continue the search.

Mr Sands, who has starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View has been missing since Friday, 13 January.

The 65-year-old is thought to have been hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to local reports.

Mary-Kate Findon has this video report:

Julian Sands’ car discovered as search for missing actor continues

Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak

Saturday 21 January 2023 15:30 , Emily Atkinson

The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.

With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.

Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.

Jane Dalton has this exclusive report:

‘What he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent from snow-clad mountain

Friends of Julian Sands share concern for ‘dazzling’ actor’s whereabouts

Saturday 21 January 2023 14:30 , Emily Atkinson

Messages of hope, concern and prayer have been shared online by friends of missing actor Julian Sands, described by his intimates as “an adventurer in everything he did.”

The Reverand Richard Coles called Mr Sands, 65, “dazzling” as he said he was “praying for his safe return”.

“I knew #JulianSands a bit back in the 80s when his brother shared a mouse-infested flat with my best friend,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He was so dazzling and so delightful and everyone who loves him is beside themselves with worry.”

I knew #JulianSands a bit back in the 80s when his brother shared a mouse-infested flat with my best friend. He was so dazzling and so delightful and everyone who loves him is beside themselves with worry. I’m praying for his safe return. pic.twitter.com/t8gkDtzDEE — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 19, 2023

British film producer Cassian Elewes also shared a heartfelt message.

He posted: “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.”

I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. — cassian elwes (@cassianelwes) January 18, 2023

ICYMI: Federal agencies join the search for missing British actor Julian Sands

Saturday 21 January 2023 13:30 , Emily Atkinson

Federal agencies have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor, local police have said.

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to the risk of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.

Mike Bedigan reports:

Federal agencies join the search for missing British actor Julian Sands

Avalanche risk as air search resumed for missing actor

Saturday 21 January 2023 12:30 , Emily Atkinson

Ground crews are still unable to continue their search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area.

Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the BBC on Friday.

She said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin again.

Watch: ‘No hard deadline’ for calling off the search for Julian Sands, authorities say

Saturday 21 January 2023 11:30 , Emily Atkinson

Julian Sands: A timeline of missing actor’s disappearance

Saturday 21 January 2023 10:30 , Emily Atkinson

Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.

The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.

Jacob Stolworthy has the details:

A timeline of missing actor Julian Sands’ disappearance

Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California?

Saturday 21 January 2023 09:30 , Emily Atkinson

Police track phone data during search for missing actor Julian Sands in California mountains

Saturday 21 January 2023 09:00 , Emily Atkinson

Federal and state agencies in the US have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor.

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.

Mike Bedigan reports:

Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California

Actor was ‘on move’ day he was reported missing, police reveal

Saturday 21 January 2023 08:30 , Emily Atkinson

The phone belonging to missing actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.

The search has been ramped up of late as officials use mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.

Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed the British actor to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.

The climate crisis may be a factor in Sands’ disappearance.

Saturday 21 January 2023 07:50 , Emily Atkinson

Extreme winter weather is becoming more common in the Golden State, Josh Marcus reports.

This month, as climate-amped superstorms battered California, first responders have carried out 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy’s peak, the highest summit in the San Gabriel mountain range.

Read more:

Julian Sands is the latest. Is climate change causing this slew of hiker tragedies?