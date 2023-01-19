Julian Sands: British actor identified as hiker missing in southern California

Julian Sands

British actor Julian Sands has been reported missing after going hiking in mountains north of Los Angeles.

He disappeared last Friday in the Baldy Bowl area during bad weather in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Police said ground rescue teams abandoned their search at the weekend because of avalanche risks, but it was continuing by drone and helicopter.

Mr Sands, 65, is known for roles in popular films and TV dramas including A Room With A View, 24 and Smallville.

For weeks, California has been battered by deadly storms and a disaster declaration was issued by President Joe Biden.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's department said that when conditions were safer for rescue crews, they would resume the search.

It said it had responded to 14 calls on Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy, and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks. It warned hikers to "stay away" from that area.

"It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble," the department said. They are also searching for another hiker, an American, who went missing in the same mountains.

Last week, a mother of four whom friends described as an experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500ft down Mount Baldy.

A Room with a View was a global hit in 1985

Mr Sands was reported missing at about 19:30 local time on Friday 13 January.

The department's search and rescue crews responded and began a search, but this was hampered by severe weather warnings and trail conditions.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits," the statement said.

Mr Sands has talked in the past about his love of hiking and mountain climbing.

Mount San Antonio, commonly known as Mount Baldy, in the San Gabriel Mountains

When asked in a Guardian interview in 2020 what made him happy, he replied: "Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning."

Born in Yorkshire, Mr Sands has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, but it was a lead role in the 1985 British romance A Room With A View that brought him global fame.

The father of three most recently appeared in the drama Benediction, which also starred Peter Capaldi.

Mr Sands lives in the North Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles with his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz. They have two children.

He was previously married to Sarah Sands, former editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, with whom he has a son.