Julian Nava, trailblazing L.A. politician and U.S. ambassador, dies at 95

Gustavo Arellano
·9 min read
Julian Nava, the former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico under Presidents Carter and Reagan, works in his home office in Los Angeles, July 24, 1998. Nava said a &quot;quiet, seething, long–term resentment&quot; has built up in Mexico as a result of California Governor Pete Wilson's policies. But according to Wilson or the Republican who would succeed him, Dan Lungren, California and Mexico have a healthy relationship based on robust trade. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Julian Nava, the former U.S. ambassador to Mexico under Presidents Carter and Reagan, works in his home office in Los Angeles on July 24, 1998. (Nick Ut / Associated Press)

In the spring of 1980, Julian Nava found himself about to become a pioneer again.

The Boyle Heights native had gone through his life as a man of firsts. First Mexican American student body president at East Los Angeles College. One of the first Mexican Americans to earn a doctorate from Harvard. The first Latino elected to the Los Angeles Unified School District board of trustees. One of the masterminds behind a pivotal television series about the Chicano experience.

Now, President Carter had appointed Nava as the first-ever Mexican American U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

He sat down with The Times for an interview shortly after the Senate approved his nomination. Nava told this paper that while the choice of him for the role was "historically significant... after the novelty wears off, all that really matters is what kind of job you do."

President Carter, Cyrus Vance and Julian Nava speak to reporters
President Carter, right, and Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, left, introduce Ambassador Julian Nava, the new U.S. envoy to Mexico, at a news conference April 21, 1980. (Harvey Georges / Associated Press)

It was an apt summation of a man who based his career more on pragmatism and principle than political posturing. Nava paved paths for the waves of Latino politicians across Southern California that followed him in education, elected office, diplomacy and beyond by working within systems that had long excluded people like them. That drew barbs early in his career from both sides of the proverbial political aisle: liberals accused him of not doing enough for Latinos, while conservatives claimed he was a political radical.

But accusations of being a vendido — a sellout — never bothered Nava. Shortly after his 1967 win of the LAUSD seat, he told The Times, "The only reason I ran was to cause a lot of trouble on the school board — the right kind of trouble."

Nava died July 29 in San Diego of natural causes. He was 95.

Deep-voiced and gregarious, he wielded power at some of the most tumultuous times in the history of Mexican Americans in Southern California.

The Navy veteran served on the LAUSD board when student walkouts against educational inequality gripped schools across East Los Angeles during the late 1960s in what's now remembered as the Chicano blowouts, and when parents in the San Fernando Valley revolted in the 1970s over mandatory school busing designed to chip away at desegregation. The son of Mexican immigrants from the state of Zacatecas became U.S. ambassador to Mexico at a time of heightened tension between the two countries over increased migration and the discovery of oil south of the border. He spoke in favor of bilingual education and undocumented immigrants at a time when it was politically risky to do so.

When he surprised friends and opponents alike by running for mayor at age 65 in 1992, a decade removed from his ambassadorship, Nava vowed to bring peace to a city still reeling from riots and a recession.

"I consider this [the mayor’s job] as a short, valuable civic assignment, free from obligations to any personal, political machines or to any particular interest group and free from any special loyalty even to my own ethnic group," he said at the time, adding, "I do not intend to be a professional Hispanic.”

"He wasn't ideological — he never was," said his daughter, Carmen Nava, chair of the history department at Cal State San Marcos. "He was an educator at heart. He was committed to his community and to building connections. He was about doing the work, and it was not easy work."

One of eight children born to a barber who lost his business during the Great Depression and a homemaker, Nava was Boyle Heights through and through.

He attended Bridge Street Elementary, Hollenbeck Middle School and Roosevelt High before graduating from East L.A. College in 1948 after his Navy stint. The multicultural makeup of the Eastside in those years "inoculated [me] against prejudice,” he told The Times in 1983, although he also freely told stories about suffering paddle whacks from teachers for speaking Spanish in class and how it took a visit from his brother in his Navy blues to convince his Roosevelt High counselor to enroll Nava in college prep courses.

After graduating from Pomona College in 1951, Nava went off to Harvard, which allowed him to lecture across Latin America and Spain, the latter on a Fulbright scholarship. He returned to Southern California to become a history professor at Cal State Northridge when it opened in 1956, eventually becoming one of the last two professors from the school's inaugural class when he retired in 2000.

Early in his professional career, Nava involved himself in L.A.'s emerging Latino political scene. He was a volunteer for Ed Roybal in 1949, when Roybal became the first Mexican American to serve on the L.A. City Council since the 19th century. Nava helped the Community Service Organization, the civil rights group run at the time by a young Cesar Chavez, to organize get-out-the-vote efforts. Mayor Sam Yorty appointed Nava in 1961 to serve as a cultural ambassador entrusted with preserving the city's Latino heritage.

Nava was enough of a name in Latino L.A. in 1967 that community members asked him to run for an LAUSD board seat against two-term incumbent Charles Reed Snoot. The odds didn't look good. No Latino had won a citywide election since Roybal's 1949 win. The 39-year-old Nava finished second in the primary; in the runoff, Snoot characterized Nava as a "liberal, sociologically motivated professor who by his associations must advocate sit-ins and love-ins.”

Photos of Julian Nava in the Los Angeles Times
Photos of Julian Nava on the campaign trail for his successful L.A. Unified School District trustee race that appeared in the July 23, 1967, edition of the Los Angeles Times. (Los Angeles Times)

But a multicultural, bipartisan citywide coalition pushed Nava to an upset victory. Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Steve Allen hosted a fundraiser for Nava in Beverly Hills, with Cesar Chavez as the featured guest. "There was joy in Northridge, where Nava now lives," The Times wrote a month after his victory. "There was bedlam in Boyle Heights, where he came from."

The honeymoon was short-lived.

A year later, Nava found himself at the center of a political firestorm, caught between his new office and students who walked out, inspired by Lincoln High teacher Sal Castro, the trustee's friend, to demand better school conditions. Nava faced fierce criticism at first for not openly supporting students, although opinions changed after he spoke out against the police violence and criminal charges that Castro and other activists faced.

"Even though he started tapado [obtuse]," Castro told a biographer in 2011, "[Nava] grew in that position and played an important role" in implementing reforms.

After mounting a failed attempt to become California's superintendent of public education in 1970, Nava stayed on the LAUSD board until retiring in 1979. No Latino would win an L.A. citywide election until 2001.

Shortly after he left the board, Carter appointed him to become the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, a position he held less than a year after Ronald Reagan became president and replaced him. In the decade that followed, Nava embarked on endeavors as varied as the produce industry, writing columns for Mexican newspapers, and even running an oyster farm.

He tried one final electoral comeback by entering the 1992 L.A. mayoral campaign. Nava's biggest moment in that election happened in a debate against an opponent, where Nava suggested noncitizens be allowed to vote in municipal elections and defended the rights of street vendors. His comments drew "a loud chorus of boos," according to a Times dispatch.

But Nava had little support from Latino voters by then.

He was accused of going soft on L.A. County Sheriff Sherman Block via a committee where he served as co-chair alongside attorney Gloria Allred, then further inflamed law enforcement critics when he boasted of his "very good relationship" with former L.A. Police Chief Daryl Gates. Nava opposed an ultimately successful city measure that allowed for civilian oversight of the police department, and joined an unsuccessful recall against Mayor Tom Bradley, who had helped Nava secure the Black vote back in 1967.

Nava's political moderation increasingly found him at odds with the Latino political scene he had helped to establish.

“Some felt that Nava was the right person at the right time to open doors 20 to 25 years ago,” political science professor Jaime Regalado told The Times in 1993. Now, Nava wasn't seen as "someone who can lead us into the 21st century.”

He finished with 1% of the vote.

Julian Nava hammers a nail while working as a volunteer.
Volunteer Julian Nava assembles a storage unit for the multipurpose room of the new Escondido Children's Museum around 2001. (Dan Trevan / San Diego Union-Tribune )

His political days done, Nava started a second career as a documentary filmmaker and continued to write books on subjects as varied as Latino genealogy and a romance novel about Tibet. Retiring to San Diego 20 years ago, Nava volunteered with the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum and Encuentros Leadership, a mentorship program for Latino teenage boys.

"He was never done learning," Carmen Nava said of her father, "and he was never done helping."

There are two LAUSD schools named after him: the Dr. Julian Nava Learning Academy and Nava College Preparatory Academy, both in South Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; their children Carmen Nava, Katie Stokes and Julian Paul Nava; a sister, Rosemarie Herzig; and six grandchildren. Plans for a public commemoration are forthcoming.

To the end, Nava saw himself as an advocate and champion for the community from where he came.

"Everything I am and how I think," read the opening line in his 2002 autobiography, "have been shaped by my Mexican roots."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President Biden tests positive again for COVID-19 in 'rebound' case

    Biden's positive COVID-19 infection is considered a "rebound" case associated with his Paxlovid treatment, his doctor says.

  • Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID—AGAIN

    The Washington PostPresident Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again. “The President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” the White House said in a letter penned by Biden physician Kevin O’Connor. “This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity.” Biden is said to be experiencing no new symptoms yet and will be isolated in the White House.O’Connor had previously warned that Biden may “rebound” and test positive again, something which happens to patients who, like Bid

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabriella Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Parents facing tough conversations, decisions in wake of Hockey Canada controversies

    Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team. Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about. "For a second my brain froze and I was like, 'Oh, man, she's only 11,'" said Perrier. "I tried to explain it but there's no good wa