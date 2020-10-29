Julian Nagelsmann snaps at question over choice of clothing during RB Leipzig’s defeat by Manchester United

Julian Nagelsmann hit out at critics discussing his choice of attire during Leipzig’s defeat by Manchester United (EPA)

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann was notion a mood to joke about his choice of clothing following the 5-0 thrashing by Manchester United, despite talking up his attire pre-game as âa specialâ outfit for the Champions League clash.

A Marcus Rashford hat-trick plus goals from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial left Leipzig embarrassed on Wednesday night, which leaves United three points clear of the Bundesliga side and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Group H.

United took an early lead through Greenwood but could not build on their advantage, which resulted in Solskjaer calling on Rashford with his 68th-minute introduction that led to the floodgates opening,

However, much of the focus on the game while it remained a cagey affair centred around Nagelsmannâs interesting choice of outfit, with the German combining a shirt and tie combination with a slim-fitting waistcoat and garish white blazer.

Having seen his side ship five goals though, Nagelsmann was in no mood to discuss his wardrobe.

Asked by Sky Deutschland, âSo your outfit wonât be going in your wardrobe as a lucky jacket...â, Nagelsmann quickly interrupted: âDonât talk so much about my clothes. I wear what I like. Iâm a football coach, not a model.â

The problem is it was Nagelsmann who was happy to talk up the outfit that he had planned for the game, having developed a reputation for his extravagant matchday attire.

âI have a special one for Wednesday as well,â Nagelsmann said in the days leading up to the match. âThe trousers will not be that special but the rest is kind of special. Not as special as the suit against PSG but it is ok. It is a bit British style.

âA friend of mine sent me messages about it and pictures from Instagram. It's not a problem. I only laugh about it. I wear these things I like and at the end I try to do my best with my work.â

View photos RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann snapped at a question about his outfitEPA More

It seems after a humiliating defeat, it is no longer a laughing matter.

This weekend get a Â£10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet Â£10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min Â£10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

Rashford hailed for super-sub impact in United’s win over RB Leipzig

Rashford puts match-winning cameo down to ‘kill the game off’ attitude

Hidden in plain sight, how Fred made United tick against RB Leipzig