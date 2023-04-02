Julian Nagelsmann keen on Chelsea job but wants to wait until summer to decide future

Julian Nagelsmann is interested in the Chelsea job after Graham Potter was sacked.

Nagelsmann is out of work following his departure from Bayern Munich last month and the 35-year-old German is a leading candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge.

There has been no contact between Nagelsmann and Chelsea at this stage.

While Nagelsmann is understood to be keen on joining Chelsea, it is not clear whether he will want a proper break before considering offers.

It is understood he would be keen to wait until the summer before deciding his next move.

Nagelsmann has also been targeted by Tottenham to take over from Antonio Conte.

He retains a positive reputation despite being sacked by Bayern, leaving with a 71.4 per cent win rate and having guided the German giants to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will lead the search for a new manager.

Alternative options include former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was interviewed for the job before Potter was appointed.

Pochettino is also out of work but is in the frame to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this summer, while he is under consideration for a return to Spurs.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim was also discussed by Chelsea last year when they were keen to explore younger, more exciting coaches at the beginning of their careers.

Former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could also come into contention.

Bruno Salter has been named interim head coach following the departure of Potter and he has been tasked with preparing the team for Tuesday’s home game against Liverpool.

Chelsea are willing to give Bruno several matches in charge as they search for a long-term option to come in.

The Blues face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 12.