Julian Lennon Performs 'Imagine' For First Time To Benefit Ukraine

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read

John Lennon’s first-born son Julian performed his dad’s famous song “Imagine” for the first time publicly to benefit war-torn Ukraine and its people.

He sang the song Saturday as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine.

Julian Lennon, 59, had vowed never to perform his dad’s song, which imagines an ideal world of peace and love, free of hunger and pain, created through human intention.

But the “unimaginable tragedy” in Ukraine moved him to respond in the “most significant way I could,” he wrote on YouTube. “So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine,’” he added.

“I had always said that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’ … Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time,” Lennon explained. “The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel that we are all hoping for.”

Lennon called on the world to support Ukraine — and all refugees.

“As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere,” he wrote.

The social media rally also featured several other celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Madonna. More than $10 billion was pledged to help Ukraine and Ukrainians by Saturday, Deadline reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

