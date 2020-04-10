Julian Edelman won't be prosecuted for alleged Beverly Hills vandalism incident

Julian Edelman was arrested in January for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills, causing damage.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that the New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP won’t face charges.

It sounds like he worked things out with the car’s owner, who’s been compensated for the damages, according to ESPN.

“The owner of the vehicle has informed the DA's Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge,” a filing from the DA’s office reads. “The arrestee has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice.”

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 11, a week after the Patriots’ upset loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round.

Edelman’s night out

That same day, retired Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce shared an Instagram photo of himself with Edelman and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola at a Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Edelman and Pierce kept the night going.

Sure looks like Edelman was hanging with Paul Pierce after being released by police. This video was posted around 11 pm; TMZ reports Edelman was arrested around 9 pm pic.twitter.com/AHxBkr3xed — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 12, 2020

A law enforcement source told TMZ that Edelman appeared to have been drinking on the night of his arrest. He was cited and released with his friends shortly after being detained, according to that report.

In the end, the car’s owner is satisfied with whatever arrangement was made.

There’s no word if the owner is a Patriots fan.

Julian Edelman won't face charges after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Beverly Hills Mercedes. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

