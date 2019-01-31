Julian Edelman Surprises 7th Grade Female QB With Super Bowl Tickets After She Was Bullied

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman just made one young quarterback's day.

Edelman surprised seventh grader Dejah Rondeau with tickets to Super Bowl LIII after the Patriots learned her story. Dejah became the starting quarterback of the Exeter Seahawks in Exeter, New Hampshire, last season after the team's starter became injured. Dejah's mother, Nicole Brock, told Seacoastonline.com that her daughter was being bullied at school for playing football.

"Some people don't want to accept a female quarterback," Brock said. "She'll have to put in 110% where others are put in 50."

The Patriots invited Dejah to Gillette Stadium, where she toured the trophy room with owner Robert Kraft. Dejah also got to meet and play a game of catch with her favorite player, Edelman.

7th grade quarterback Dejah Rondeau wears no. 11 in honor of @Edelman11.



When he heard she was getting bullied at school, he had a #SuperBowlSurprise for her. pic.twitter.com/NVyhkfv8Hr



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2019

"I heard about your story, about going out there and having a challenge, of dealing with adversity because people not accepting this, that," Edelman said. "My respect level for you is just through the roof because you just ignored all the noise and you played the game we all love and that’s football."

Edelman then asked Dejah is she had plans for Sunday and presented her with Super Bowl tickets.

"That was crazy," Dejah said after the surprise. "I never knew — I never thought that would ever happen. I’m just really excited to go."