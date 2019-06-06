Julian Edelman steps out to Patriots practice wearing a Bruins sweater

High temperatures in Massachusetts on Thursday were supposed to creep above 80 degrees. Not the type of day to run around outside in a hockey sweater.

But it didn’t matter to Julian Edelman. The New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP decided to show the NHL’s Boston Bruins a little love as they prepare for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. He came out for practice in his silver Patriots helmet and a black-and-yellow Bruins jersey.

That’s a way to create some Boston sports synergy. Bill Belichick might even crack a smile over that.

Julian Edelman rocks Bruins sweater

Edelman was easy to spot coming out for practice Thursday.

Is that a ... Phillip Dorsett Bruins jersey?



Julian Edelman took his support for the B's one step further at #Patriots minicamp today 🙌



(📷 @PhilAPerry)https://t.co/ot8037GYry pic.twitter.com/HSjnt1rxbt — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 6, 2019

And yes, it did seem that Edelman was wearing a custom No. 13 “Dorsett” jersey, which presumably belongs to his fellow Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett. If Edelman got a custom Bruins jersey with Dorsett’s name and number on the back, that would make the story really weird.

Either way, it was quite a fashion statement.

Boston goes for another title

The Boston sports teams have long given support to each other. The Patriots have thrown out first pitches before Red Sox games. When Edelman needed a place to work out during a PED suspension last season, he worked out at the Celtics facility.

So as Boston goes for yet another pro sports title, this one on the ice, it’s no surprise Edelman got into the spirit. Incredibly, if the Bruins win, Boston will be the reigning champ in three of the four major sports (come on, Celtics!).

Edelman is one of the faces of that Boston sports success, and maybe some of his clutch play rubs off on the Bruins for Game 5.

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is rooting for the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup. (AP)

