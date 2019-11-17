Julian Edelman shows off his passing skills again on TD throw

If you’ve watched enough New England Patriots games, you’ve surely heard that Julian Edelman was a quarterback in college.

Perhaps opponents should pay attention to that.

Edelman has attempted six passes in his career and has completed five, including a pair of touchdowns. Edelman got his second career touchdown pass on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Brady threw a backward pass to Edelman, meaning he could still throw it downfield. Edelman set up and delivered a nice TD strike to Phillip Dorsett. That put the Patriots ahead 17-10.

After the game, Julian Edelman told our @TracyWolfson that the Pats had been practicing his trick play for a while. The Pats WR was more than ready to throw that TD. pic.twitter.com/ro7pybAfug — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 18, 2019

Edelman’s other touchdown pass came in the playoffs, in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2014 season.

Edelman has made a nice career for himself as a slot receiver after being a seventh-round pick out of Kent State, where he was a quarterback. Every once in a while, the Patriots let him show that he can still throw it a little bit.

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots celebrates with Mohamed Sanu after throwing a touchdown pass. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

