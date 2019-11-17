Julian Edelman shows off his passing skills again on TD throw
If you’ve watched enough New England Patriots games, you’ve surely heard that Julian Edelman was a quarterback in college.
Perhaps opponents should pay attention to that.
Edelman has attempted six passes in his career and has completed five, including a pair of touchdowns. Edelman got his second career touchdown pass on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tom Brady threw a backward pass to Edelman, meaning he could still throw it downfield. Edelman set up and delivered a nice TD strike to Phillip Dorsett. That put the Patriots ahead 17-10.
After the game, Julian Edelman told our @TracyWolfson that the Pats had been practicing his trick play for a while. The Pats WR was more than ready to throw that TD. pic.twitter.com/ro7pybAfug
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 18, 2019
Edelman’s other touchdown pass came in the playoffs, in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2014 season.
Edelman has made a nice career for himself as a slot receiver after being a seventh-round pick out of Kent State, where he was a quarterback. Every once in a while, the Patriots let him show that he can still throw it a little bit.
– – – – – – –
Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
