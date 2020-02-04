Julian Edelman makes desperate plea for Tom Brady's return to Patriots

While Tom Brady plays it coy and collects endorsement checks, Julian Edelman is getting straight to the point.

He wants his quarterback back.

Brady cashed in last week on the drama surrounding his uncertain status as the New England Patriots signal caller, sparking speculation with an ambiguous social media post that turned out to simply be a teaser to a Super Bowl ad.

Edelman’s response

Edelman — Brady’s top receiver and the Super Bowl LIII MVP — skipped the ambiguity and got straight to the point Tuesday on Twitter. Cameron Crowe style.

Edelman photoshopped his head over that of John Cusack’s from the boombox scene in 1980s teen angst classic “Say Anything.”

In the movie, the scene is a plea from one teenage lover to another to come back.

In this case, Brady hasn’t left yet — and he may or may not. But Edelman wants to leave as little to chance as possible.

Of course it’s no surprise the Edelman, whose career has thrived with Brady throwing passes, would plea for the six-time Super Bowl champion to return.

Julian Edelman countered Tom Brady's social media/Super Bowl ad ambiguity with a clear message. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is Brady still viable on a Super Bowl hopeful?

Whether that would actually be good for the Patriots as Brady approaches 43 years old and has shown signs of decline is yet to be seen.

But even if Brady’s falling off a career cliff, there are few in New England who would admit to wanting another quarterback next season. Judging by reports that the team is willing to pay Brady $30 million annually to stay, owner Robert Kraft can be counted among his supporters.

