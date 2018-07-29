Julian Edelman apologizes on Instagram, but for what?

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman apologized. It would have been nice to know exactly what he was apologizing for.

Edelman has been suspended four games for a positive test in the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. There was a report that what Edelman tested positive for was an unknown substance, but he reportedly didn’t even use that argument in his appeal. He lost his appeal, decided not to fight it in court and said over the summer “I don’t know what happened.”

“You know what? That’s in the past, and I’m just moving on forward. I already addressed it, and you guys know me, short memory. So I’m done with it,” Edelman said on Saturday, via ESPN.com. “… It’s NFL policy not to even talk about it, so you guys know how that goes.”

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

On Sunday, Edelman apologized for the positive test he said he had no idea about, without really saying what he was sorry for.

Edelman offers his “deepest apologies”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Edelman offered his “deepest apologies to my family, friends, peers, coaches and fans.”





Edelman thanked everyone for the support. He’s eligible to return in Week 5.

Story Continues

What is Edelman sorry for?

Edelman, who is coming off a torn ACL, made an ambiguous comment on Saturday about being accountable and following the protocols better.

“Obviously you’re disappointed with it,” Edelman said, according to NBC Sports Boston. “But I gotta follow the protocols a little better and make sure this never happens again. I’m accountable for my actions. Ultimately my focus now is getting my knee right and going out and playing football at a high level.”

Considering Edelman’s most expansive statement on the suspension is that he had no idea what happened, it’s still hard to grasp what he’s taking accountability for.

No matter, NFL players rarely are followed by the stigma of positive tests, like some Major League Baseball players are. Edelman said he’s sorry, and that will probably be the last we hear about it from him.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of this season due to suspension. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Braves broadcasters criticize Dodgers BP attire that advocated for cancer charity

• Bryce Harper takes dig at Nats after trade target beats them

• Meet the 14-year-old prodigy LeBron went out of his way to see

• Is a Jimmer Fredette NBA comeback possible?

