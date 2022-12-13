Julian Alvarez is the perfect foil in Argentina and Lionel Messi's World Cup pursuit - AP

Watching Lionel Messi’s Argentina is akin to studying an emperor encircled by his Praetorian Guard. His team-mates are required not just to shield him physically, but to transport him to his coronation via the route of least resistance.

Julian Alvarez could hardly be taking the instructions more literally. With this semi-final against Croatia in the balance, and Messi feeling his hamstring, he spared his captain even the mildest effort, barrelling through the middle to leave defenders scattered to the wind. Undeterred, he rounded off an outrageous solo goal with insouciance. Messi did not need to move a muscle.

Should Argentina win their third World Cup on Sunday, the glory will wash over Messi like a flood tide. But amid all the obsequies, it is worth pausing to consider the supporting cast who have brought the world’s greatest player to his second final, aged 35. After all, this is not a team who would be anyone’s idea of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Alvarez, while a shimmering talent, is far from a starting regular at Manchester City, deployed as a back-up for Erling Haaland. Now, a month shy of his 23rd birthday, he is the youngest player to score twice in a World Cup semi-final since Pele in 1958. Alexis Mac Allister, a vital influence in midfield once more, has cultivated a low-key existence at Brighton, staying in touch with his roots by having barbecues in the snow.

All Argentina’s players are, at some level, in thrall to Messi, but few so more than Alvarez. There is a touching picture of the moment Alvarez, while still a little boy, sought out a picture alongside his idol at a bar. Today, they find themselves reunited in a mesmerising double act, complementing each other’s talents to perfection and delivering all three goals to prise Croatia apart. The only conceivable rivalry between them on Sunday will be for the Golden Boot.

With Alvarez partnering Messi, Argentina look lethal, such is the mutual telepathy in attack. This is a side light years removed from the shambolic collective who collapsed against Saudi Arabia three weeks ago. On that day, Lautaro Martinez was still the first-choice sidekick for Messi in front, in recognition of his consistent scoring record at Inter Milan. But while he did not muster a single shot on target in his country’s first two games in Qatar, Alvarez has looked irresistible from the moment he won head coach Lionel Scaloni’s trust.

Story continues

It helps that he is prepared to work so tirelessly out wide, given that Messi has covered a greater distance at walking pace than any other player at this World Cup. It is not that he is playing indolently, merely that he is sparing himself with an intelligent economy of effort. Alvarez is creating the platform on which Messi can flourish. His appetite for the most glittering stages is self-evident, given that he once scored six goals in a single match in the Copa Libertadores.

Since then, he has amassed four goals in his four World Cup starts, a streak worthy of the deepest admiration considering the stakes for Argentina and Messi alike. He is resolutely unselfish, too. “I always try to give my best to help, wherever I play,” Alvarez has explained of his contribution to this campaign. “Whether it’s on the field or being on the bench cheering on my team-mates, we are going to go down this path to continue making Argentines happy.”

Julian Alvarez is the perfect foil in Argentina and Lionel Messi's World Cup pursuit - AFP

It was an emotion far beyond happiness that united the battalions in sky blue-and-white in Lusail. This was a primal joy, and tens of thousands stayed on long beyond the final whistle to express it. They dwarfed Croatians in the stands by a ratio of around 20 to one: an astonishing achievement, given that they had three times as far to travel. Security officials in the ground were hard pushed to move them along at the end, so extreme was their euphoria at seeing Messi earn one final tilt at the trophy that has escaped him.

Romance seemed to override reality when Messi was awarded man of the match at Alvarez’s expense. Surely Alvarez, whose two goals assured him of comparisons with Pele, deserved to savour his moment of exposure. But this is increasingly becoming a one-man tournament, the ultimate study in whether the finest sorcerer of them all has one final trick to conjure.

Where Messi brought the magic with his assist for Alvarez’s second, his accomplice provided the devastatingly clinical finish. It is proving a potent blend, as underlined by the warmth of the embrace between them. Alvarez is, in every sense, the perfect wingman for Messi, preoccupying defenders, pressing, running and always enhancing Argentina’s build-up play. Messi, as a consequence, can bide his time in working his opponents out.

There is, of course, one more obstacle to surmount. But in Alvarez, the wide-eyed admirer who once wanted little more than an autograph with his hero, Argentina have found Messi the perfect foil. Theirs is a captivating double act, as one player electrifying his first World Cup supports the icon about to depart his last. It could yet unlock the most coveted prize of all.