Julian Alvarez attempts to heal Pep Guardiola rift: ‘I never said anything bad’

Pep Guardiola was unamused by Julian Alvarez's complaints about playing time - Reuters/Phil Noble

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has moved to heal a rift with manager Pep Guardiola by insisting he ‘did not say anything bad’ when saying he was considering his future at the club.

Alvarez has expressed his disappointment at being left out of City’s biggest games and said he would ‘take my time about what I want for myself’.

“We will see after the (Olympic) Games,” said Alvarez, where he is representing his country Argentina having recently won Copa America.

“First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide. Last season, I was one of the players with the most minutes at City. But... in the end, you don’t like being left out of important matches; you want to contribute.”

Those remarks provoked a terse response from Guardiola while on City’s pre-season tour, threatening a war of words between player and coach.

“Once he has finished thinking, his agent will call Txiki (Begiristain) and we will see what happens,” Guardiola responded.

“I know he wants to play important moments, yeah. But the other ones (do) too. Eighteen, nineteen players as well want to play the big games. I read he wants to think about it. Okay, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.”

Guardiola’s comments appear to have prompted a climbdown of sorts from Alvarez, who insists he is content at the champions and felt his earlier remarks were not out of the ordinary.

“I heard what Guardiola said. I don’t have much to say about it,” Alvarez said, as reported by TyC Sports. “I never said anything bad. I just said that I was going to think about it like I do every season to make an analysis of what happened last season, a projection of what may come.”

Meanwhile, City have been fined £2.09million by the Premier League for 22 instances of delaying the kick-off or restart of matches.

The champions have accepted the sanction, which relates to rule infringements over the past two seasons, the league has confirmed. The issue is unconnected to the 115 charges City are facing for alleged breaches of the competition’s financial regulations.