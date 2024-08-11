Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid could be confirmed in the next 24 hours

Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal to bring Julian Alvarez to the Spanish capital from Manchester City.

As part of a dramatic few days at the Estadio Metropolitano, Los Rojiblancos are working on multiple transfer deals, with a €95m switch from City already agreed.

Despite the Premier League champions looking to retain the Argentinian international, his mind is made up, and he is already in Madrid.

The details of the agreement are still being assessed and Samu Omorodion’s move to Chelsea looks to have failed, which would have covered part of the fee.

As per reports from Diario AS, Alvarez is due to complete his medical in the Spanish capital tomorrow, and the transfer could be confirmed in the following hours.

Unless the Omorodion factor derails things for Alvarez, the should be no blocks, and August 13 is expected to be the latest possible confirmation date.