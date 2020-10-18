Julian Alaphilippe crashes out of Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders while on the attack with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the final 40km.



The world champion had exploded the race with several attacks but then crashed into a race motorbike. He was last in line behind van Aert and van der Poel and didn’t see the motorbike slow in front of the riders. Van Aert and van der Poel managed to swerve out of the way but Alaphilippe hit the motorbike with his right shoulder and crashed hard.

He was quickly treated by race paramedics but seemed to have hurt his right shoulder and right wrist. He was unable to continue in the race.

More to follow...