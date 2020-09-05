Julia Stiles Marks Third Wedding Anniversary with Husband Preston J. Cook in Sweet Message

Julia Stiles/Instagram

Happy anniversary, Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook!

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Friday, and Stiles marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

“Three years, Five countries, Two Quarantines, and we haven’t killed each other. 💕,” the 10 Things I Hate About You star wrote alongside a throwback photo from their wedding. “Happy Anniversary, Luv.”

Stiles, 39, and Cook tied the knot in September 2017, when she was pregnant with their first child. Stiles confirmed the news of their nuptials in an Instagram post at the time, writing, “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” alongside a winking face emoji.

RELATED: Pregnant Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook in 'Shotgun Wedding' Celebration

“They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle,” Stiles’ rep later confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia, after initially meeting on her film Go with Me — for which Cook worked as a camera assistant.

In 2016, Stiles told PEOPLE that she and Cook were “really slow on the wedding planning,” adding, “I’m not getting a ton of marital advice… Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”

View photos

Jeff Spicer/Getty

RELATED: Julia Stiles Opens Up About 'Multitasking' When Her Son Strummer, 15 Months, Visits Her on Set

Nearly one month after their wedding, they welcomed son Strummer Newcomb, who turns 3 this October. Stiles later opened up to PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her career.

“One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don’t come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work,” the Hustlers star said in February 2019.

Stiles added of parenthood, “It takes your focus off [the work], which makes you better [in the moment].”