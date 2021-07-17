Julia Roberts's Teenage Daughter Wore Chunky Mary Janes for Her Red-Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts's 16-year-old daughter, Hazel Moder, has apparently inherited more than a glittery Hollywood pedigree: She's also picked up a few notes from her mom's style. The teen made her red-carpet debut on July 10 during the Cannes Film Festival in France, appearing alongside her father, cinematographer Danny Moder, who was there to support his new film, Flag Day.

Roberts and her husband, who met in 2001 on the set of The Mexican, have kept their family life relatively private over the decades. The Cannes debut was a rare appearance for Hazel, who had a minor role in her mother's 2016 romantic dramedy Mother’s Day but has otherwise avoided the spotlight. She and her twin brother, Phinnaeus, and their younger brother, Henry, spent most of their time growing up at the family's ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

At Cannes, Hazel wore her hair in a simple ponytail paired with a yellow lace button-up shirtdress and chunky black Mary Janes. But if we're lucky, this will be far from Hazel's first and last fashion moment—Roberts's daughter is also, apparently, the heir to the actress's favorite vintage garments. According to People, Roberts has a “heritage collection” saved for Hazel, which features, among many other items, the actress's beloved Valentino gown that she wore to the 2001 Oscars when she won Best Actress.

“I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection,” Roberts said. “Things I go, ‘I can’t get rid of [this], what about Hazel?”

Here's hoping we see Hazel step out in that column gown next.

