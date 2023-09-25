Julia Roberts Wore the Polarizing Pants You Wouldn't Expect to See in Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Beauty folks might have been awe-struck by Julia Roberts’ perfect bangs, which she debuted at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. But I, an eagle-eyed fashion editor, couldn't help but be totally, utterly intrigued by her outfit of choice. Yes, it’s elegant, in that she looks exceptionally put together thanks to top-notch tailoring, but her ensemble also consists of one of the most polarizing pants known to man (okay, maybe that’s extreme, so let’s say, known to me).

Roberts can pull anything off — that’s no lie — and she can probably even convince you to wear something you never thought you would be caught dead in. Case in point: I now weirdly want to rock a pair of Bermuda shorts (err, culottes?), even though we’re moving away from exposed-legs weather. That’s the power of Roberts.

The actress went with a matching, dark-gray suit set that consisted of a structured, slightly oversized blazer with strong shoulders, plus matching Bermuda shorts in the same gray fabric. Given the structure of the blazer, I was surprised that her bottoms of choice actually had some sway to them, giving her overall look a slightly softer touch. Nicely done, Roberts!

Of course, sway aside, I was mesmerized by her pants because, well, Bermudas! The controversy that surrounds these bottoms is plenty, as they’re a hotly talked about fashion item that people love to hate. But alas, regardless of whether you’d dare to wear the cropped silhouette outside of the house, I think we can all agree that Roberts makes a convincing case for the style.

Roberts wore her gray, cropped Bermudas with the most elevated shoe style there is (IMO, at least): black leather slingbacks with a pointed-toe front, which gave the business-leaning outfit a refined touch. Plus, the back strap —which doesn’t only look chic, but also serves the practical purpose of holding the shoe securely on your foot — was covered in what appeared to be crystals that offered a welcomed sparkle. The actress rounded out her look with round, white earrings, black nail polish for a grungy touch, plus the perfect waves and side-swept bangs. Her makeup was subtle, with a glossy pink lip that gives the menswear-inspired look a feminine touch.

Roberts isn’t new to the Bermuda shorts trend. In the past, she’s worn them in similar ways — with blazers and heels — but as we veer into colder weather, I predict a new styling route on the horizon. Swap the blazer for an oversized sweater and the heels for motorcycle boots, a shoe trend due for big things this fall.

Regardless of your opinion on the cropped pants, one thing’s for sure: They’re ideal for the in-between temperatures we’re having, not to mention they’re comfy, too. Shop Bermuda shorts and billowy culottes inspired by the actress’ Milan Fashion Week ‘fit below.

Read the original article on InStyle.