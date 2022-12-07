Julia Roberts trolls George Clooney with Moschino ‘framed’ dress

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been having a lot of fun promoting their new rom com (Getty Images)

Julia Roberts has returned to her role as reigning queen of the romantic comedy after a stint of more serious roles, and she could not be making it more clear that she is done with being serious.

Roberts has been promoting her rom-com flick Ticket to Paradise over the past few months alongside co-star George Clooney, thereby cementing themselves as the All Stars of rom-com leads.

The pair have been having fun with their promotion of the film, to say the least. In one interview Roberts and Clooney flirted so overtly that they were described as having done “more for rom-coms and romantic chemistry in this single Vanity Fair interview than any rom-com has done in the last decade”.

For another of their press tour outings, an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the duo turned up in coordinated suits, laughing and smiling arm in arm for papparazzi pictures.

george clooney & julia roberts did more for romcoms and romantic chemistry in this single vanity fair interview than any romcom has done in the last decade pic.twitter.com/VTnWmyT3Io — 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) September 16, 2022

Roberts’ suit was especially fun - a selection by her stylist Elizabeth Stewart from the Gucci x Adidas fall 2022 collaboration. Clooney’s suit was his token Nespresso-ad classic, but looked extra fresh when paired with Roberts’ trendy tailoring.

But last night was Roberts’ piece de resistance. For the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, the actress wore an understated, chic black Moschino gown... with tens of images of George Clooney’s face, framed and printed all over the fabric.

To be fair, she was wearing it in honour of Clooney, as his life and work was celebrated during the Kennedy Center Honors, making her outfit as supportive as it was zany.

Stewart, Roberts’ stylist, posted a picture of the dress from the back on Instagram to show off the full array of Clooney pics, thanking Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott for bringing the concept to life, and hashtagging the image “#juliaframedgeorge.”

Roberts in another personalised outfit choice, this time in honour of her husband and children (Getty Images for Universal)

This isn’t the only hyper-personalised outfit choice from Roberts — she wore an Alexander McQueen gown to the Ticket to Paradise premiere which was adapted to feature her children’s initials and birth dates, as well as her and her husband’s wedding anniversary, in a tribute to her loved ones.

It seems Roberts has truly thrown out the red carpet rulebook, and is just doing whatever she wants now. And there’s only one downside: as of yet, there’s no video of George Clooney’s reaction to the dress.