Julia Roberts Still Hopes For Sequel To ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Julia Roberts was asked on a Watch What Happens Live if there was one film from her career that she’d like to see given a potential sequel.

“I think, maybe, My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Roberts said of the 1997 rom-com. “Because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going and…”

“Follow up,” host Andy Cohen said, interrupting. “Who do you think Michael should’ve married in My Best Friend’s Wedding?”

“Well, I mean, of course, Jules,” she said. “But he married Kimmy.”

Roberts starred in the film as Julianne, a woman who discovers that she’s in love with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) only after he announces he’s going to marry college student Kimberly (Cameron Diaz).

She then attempts to sabotage their special day and win Michael back.

Watch Roberts discuss My Best Friend’s Wedding in the clip below.

Julia Roberts discusses which of her iconic films deserves a potential sequel. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/lQwczB4jmy — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 8, 2023

