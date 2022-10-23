Julia Roberts Is Ravishing In A Hot Pink Gown At A Film Premiere With George Clooney

MICHAEL TRAN - Getty Images

Our favorite best friends and costars made another joint appearance this week. Julia Roberts and George Clooney attended the Los Angeles premiere of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise.

The inseparable duo arrived at the Regency Village Theatre arm in arm for the event and walked the hot pink carpet together. Between camera flashes, Clooney and Roberts shared laughs and sweet embraces. And when Roberts posed solo for photos, Clooney gazed at her in admiration.

MICHAEL TRAN - Getty Images

The actress looked stunning in a hot pink gown by Greta Constantine that matched the vibrant carpet. The floor-length piece featured a plunging V-neckline, billowing sleeves, and ruched details throughout. She accessorized simply with large fuchsia-and-silver earrings, a diamond ring, and her wedding band.

Roberts's hair was styled in silky, easy waves; her makeup was rosy and natural; and she wore a classic black manicure.

Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Clooney was his usual dapper self in a gray suit and white dress shirt—with the top button undone. He wore glossy black dress shoes and a matching belt as he stood with his longtime friend.

Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

Last week, the pair made another joint appearance to promote their film, this time looking like the coolest stars in designer suits on Jimmy Kimmel Live!





Roberts looked incredible in a beige-and-black number from the Gucci x Adidas collaboration. It included a double-breasted suit jacket with golden buttons, black faux fur at the sleeves, Adidas's signature black stripes running down the sides, and the Gucci x Adidas logo on the chest.

Clooney, meanwhile, opted for a sleek gray suit, pairing it with a black dress shirt, black dress shoes, blue-tinted sunglasses, a silver watch, and his silver wedding band.

