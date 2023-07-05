Julia Roberts posts a rare photo with 'true love' Danny Moder to commemorate their 21st anniversary

Danny Moder and Julia Roberts in 2014. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Julia Roberts commemorated her 21st anniversary with husband Danny Moder on Instagram.

The "Notting Hill" star shared a blurry, undated photo of the two of them kissing, with the caption: "21."

Roberts and Moder first met on a film set in 2000, and tied the knot in New Mexico in 2002.

Julia Roberts marked her and husband Danny Moder's 21st wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

The "Mystic Pizza" star shared a blurry photo of herself and Moder locked in a passionate kiss, with the simple caption: "21." Roberts also included the hashtags "#truelove," "#heckyeah," and "#fromhereonout."

Moder and Roberts met in 2000, on the set of her film "The Mexican." Moder was working as a camera operator at the time, and the two were romantically involved with different people. However, both couples eventually split up, and Moder and Roberts were able to pursue their romance.

The two later tied the knot at Roberts' sprawling Taos, New Mexico ranch on July 4, 2002. Per Us Weekly, the entire event was top secret, with guests simply being invited to come and "celebrate Independence Day" with Moder and Roberts.

In November 2004, Roberts gave birth to their first children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. They later welcomed another son, Henry, in 2007.

While the pair have kept a relatively low profile in the years since their marriage, they regularly share their love for one another with Instagram followers on holidays like Valentine's Day, and on their anniversary each year.

