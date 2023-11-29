Julia Roberts Paired a Plunging Pink Blazer With Matching Hot Pants and Tinsel Heels

Taking Tinseltown across the pond.

getty

Barbie mania may be plainly in the rearview (well, for everyone besides Margot Robbie, that is), but that didn’t stop Julia Roberts from bringing her Barbiecore best to the red carpet during her latest movie premiere — as she should.

On Wednesday, the actress and American treasure stepped out for a special screening of her upcoming film, Leave The World Behind, in London wearing a pink-on-pink look with some added shimmer and shine. For the occasion, Roberts donned a plunging pastel pink double-breasted Gucci blazer, which she wore buttoned up and layered over a lacy bra, paired with matching super-short hot pants, also from Gucci. While the A-lister’s outfit definitely caught our attention, it was her accessories — more specifically, her silver tinsel-covered heels and a stack of diamond chokers — that truly stole the show.

getty

Related:

As for glam, Roberts wore her brunette hair and choppy bangs down in voluminous waves with a middle part, and she rounded out her look by sporting a glowy complexion, feathered lashes, and a glossy pink lip.

While Julia may have walked the carpet solo, her outing came just a day after she shared a rare photo of her now-19-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus (whom she shares with her husband Danny Moder), in honor of their 19th birthdays.

“✨✨19✨✨,” she captioned a black-and-white throwback snap of her kids sitting on her lap as babies. “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕”

See More







instyle181922016

5EO8Wg







For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.