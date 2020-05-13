Julia Roberts overcome with emotions discussing ‘Pretty Woman’ wrap gift from Garry Marshall

Julia Roberts was one of several celebrities who appeared on ABC’s special The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, Tuesday night. The actress was a longtime friend of Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016 after suffering a stroke,

Roberts career was taking off after her roles in Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias, but it was her performance in the 1990 blockbuster Pretty Woman that launched her into the A-list stratosphere. The film made almost half a billion dollars at the box office and holds the record for the most rom-com movie tickets ever sold.

Roberts won a Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of endearing prostitute Vivian Ward. It also marked the beginning of her friendship with Marshall, who directed the film.

Roberts recalled working with Marshall, saying, “He was really inspiring because I would always think, ‘I just want to make Garry laugh.’” She also got emotional while discussing the wrap gift he gave at the end of filming.

“After Pretty Woman, Garry gave me a necklace and he gave me a great card that he wrote for me,” said Roberts, “And the necklace had a diamond heart on it, and it's so that I would always remember that wherever I was that there was someone that loved me and is on my side.”

