Julia Roberts and Jack Harlow Make “Poppin ”Front Row Appearance and More A-List Moments at Jacquemus

Jacquemus put on its "Les Sculptures" fashion show on Monday and the star power between the front row and the runway was undeniable — read ahead to get the details!

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Julia Roberts and Jack Harlow smile for the cameras at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

The fashion parade continues in France!

Last week, stars flocked to Paris for Couture Fashion Week. And on Monday, fashion house Jacquemus put on a different kind of show in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, hours away from the capital.

A number of celebrities made their way to the picturesque riviera to support designer Simon Porte Jacquemus' "Les Sculptures" runway presentation on Jan. 29 — and they definitely made a splash.

Julia Roberts and Jack Harlow

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage (Left to right) Edwards Enninful, Julia Roberts and Jack Harlow sit front row at the the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

Here's one celebrity interaction we didn't have on our 2024 bingo card. Oscar winner Julia Roberts and rapper Jack Harlow became front row friends as they sat together in coordinating black-and-white looks. Roberts wore a structural coat dress and stilettos while the "What's Poppin'" rapper wore a pinstripe shirt and trousers. British Vogue editor Edward Enninful joined them for the runway show.

Kristin Davis

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Kristin Davis beams at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

Kristin Davis definitely brightened up the front row in a head-to-toe pastel yellow look that would make Charlotte York very proud. She completed the expertly layered monochromatic look with a matching top handle bag.

Gigi Hadid

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Gigi Hadid opens the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

Now this is a grand entrance. Gigi Hadid opened the show in a beige statement coat with a showstopping silhouette and "no makeup" makeup that let her natural beauty shine through.



Kylie Jenner

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Kylie Jenner makes front row appearance at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

Kylie Jenner made a fiery appearance in a bright red fitted mini dress with a chiffon overlay draped across the chest and neckline from Jacquemus’ new collection. She paired the monochromatic look with metallic ruby slingback heels and a purse to match.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster front row at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, 5, brought double the glam and double the star power to the front row.

After a whirlwind time at Paris Fashion Week, including the toddler's debut at the event, the duo checked another matching moment off their sartorial bucket list. Jenner's mini-me rocked an adorable preppy red outfit that paired perfectly with her mom's dress.

Emily Ratajkowski

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Emily Ratajkowski walks the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus runway show

Once Gigi Hadid kicked off the show, Emily Ratajkowski followed suit in a blazer and midi pencil skirt. What we can tell from the models' looks is that '80s style belts and power shoulders are definitely back in action.

