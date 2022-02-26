Julia Restoin Roitfeld Welcomes Second Baby: 'Thank You for Choosing Us'

Tim Wheeler and Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Julia Restoin Roitfeld is officially a mother of two.

The designer and creative director, 41, welcomed her second baby, George Hayden, on Feb. 19, she announced Saturday. This is her first baby with boyfriend Tim Wheeler, 45.

Roitfeld shared the first photo of her newborn boy on Instagram, where she posted a sweet black-and-white image of herself, Wheeler, and baby George in a hospital room after his birth.

"❤️George Hayden Wheeler 19-02-2022 ❤️ Thank you for choosing us," she captioned the photo. "Feels like we've loved you forever already."

Roitfeld also posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her newborn clutching her finger in his hand.

Wheeler shared the exciting news of George's birth on his own Instagram, where he posted the same image from the hospital, only in full color.

"Our wee man arrived this week, we've called him George after my Dad," he wrote alongside the photo. "Over the moon with love 🥰. So much gratitude to the amazing NHS 🙏."

Roitfeld — who is the daughter of former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld — is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Romy Nicole, whom she welcomed in 2012 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Konjic.

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

She first shared her exciting pregnancy news back in September, sharing a sweet photo taken with Romy as she cradles her baby bump and grins for the camera.

The mother-daughter duo are seen in matching outfits, with Romy jumping up in a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt while her mom keeps it simple in a white bra and denim.

"More Love! Our hearts are full!!!❣️," Roitfeld wrote in the caption.

Wheeler, who is the frontman of alt-rock band Ash, posted his own announcement on Instagram, sharing a snap of himself reading the book What to Expect When She's Expecting. He captioned the photo, "Any advice? Some big changes ahead in our house! ❤️😍❤️."

In an essay published in CR Fashion Book in 2020, Roitfeld reflected on parenting during the pandemic, telling readers she's "always been a hands-on mom" and that she loves "spending time with [her] daughter."

"In a way, I guess we are both thankful to be forced to slow things down and spend more time together. Time flies so fast already, especially witnessing your own child grow," she wrote. "In spite of the craziness of everything, I am thankful to be able to pause even for a little bit and enjoy these precious moments while she still enjoys being 'stuck' at home with her Mama."