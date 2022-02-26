Julia Restoin Roitfeld Welcomes Second Baby: 'Thank You for Choosing Us'

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Tim Wheeler and Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Tim Wheeler and Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Tim Wheeler/Instagram

Julia Restoin Roitfeld is officially a mother of two.

The designer and creative director, 41, welcomed her second baby, George Hayden, on Feb. 19, she announced Saturday. This is her first baby with boyfriend Tim Wheeler, 45.

Roitfeld shared the first photo of her newborn boy on Instagram, where she posted a sweet black-and-white image of herself, Wheeler, and baby George in a hospital room after his birth.

RELATED: Van Jefferson Says His Kids Are 'Adjusting' to Baby Brother Champ: 'Happy to Be Big Siblings'

"❤️George Hayden Wheeler 19-02-2022 ❤️ Thank you for choosing us," she captioned the photo. "Feels like we've loved you forever already."

Roitfeld also posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her newborn clutching her finger in his hand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julia Restoin Roitfeld (@juliarestoinroitfeld)

Wheeler shared the exciting news of George's birth on his own Instagram, where he posted the same image from the hospital, only in full color.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our wee man arrived this week, we've called him George after my Dad," he wrote alongside the photo. "Over the moon with love 🥰. So much gratitude to the amazing NHS 🙏."

Roitfeld — who is the daughter of former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld — is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Romy Nicole, whom she welcomed in 2012 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Konjic.

Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Julia Restoin Roitfeld/Instagram

She first shared her exciting pregnancy news back in September, sharing a sweet photo taken with Romy as she cradles her baby bump and grins for the camera.

The mother-daughter duo are seen in matching outfits, with Romy jumping up in a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt while her mom keeps it simple in a white bra and denim.

RELATED: Model Julia Restoin Roitfeld Is Pregnant with Second Child: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

"More Love! Our hearts are full!!!❣️," Roitfeld wrote in the caption.

Wheeler, who is the frontman of alt-rock band Ash, posted his own announcement on Instagram, sharing a snap of himself reading the book What to Expect When She's Expecting. He captioned the photo, "Any advice? Some big changes ahead in our house! ❤️😍❤️."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julia Restoin Roitfeld (@juliarestoinroitfeld)

In an essay published in CR Fashion Book in 2020, Roitfeld reflected on parenting during the pandemic, telling readers she's "always been a hands-on mom" and that she loves "spending time with [her] daughter."

"In a way, I guess we are both thankful to be forced to slow things down and spend more time together. Time flies so fast already, especially witnessing your own child grow," she wrote. "In spite of the craziness of everything, I am thankful to be able to pause even for a little bit and enjoy these precious moments while she still enjoys being 'stuck' at home with her Mama."

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l