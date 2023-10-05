Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood studios and agency over alleged sexual assault

Julia Ormond is suing disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery, alleging that he assaulted her in 1995.

The English actress, known for her roles in such films as Legends of the Fall and My Week With Marilyn, is also suing the Walt Disney Company, Miramax, and Creative Arts Agency, accusing them of negligence.

In a complaint filed complaint Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court and reviewed by EW, Ormond, 58, alleges that Weinstein, 71, sexually assaulted her in December 1995 after a business dinner in her apartment. According to Ormond, Weinstein would only discuss their latest film project back at the apartment Miramax had provided her as part of their first-look deal. There, he allegedly stripped naked, lured Ormond into giving him a massage, and forced Ormond to perform oral sex on him.

Ormond claims she informed her CAA agents at the time, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane (both of whom are mentioned throughout the complaint but not listed as defendants), and says they cautioned her from speaking out, suggesting that Weinstein would "seriously damage her career," and failed to protect her. She further alleges that the agency soon "lost interest in representing her, and her career suffered dramatically."

"The men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein. So too did Weinstein's employers at Miramax and [its parent company] Disney," the complaint says. "Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money."

Ormond filed the complaint under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows "a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred."

Speaking to Variety, which first reported the lawsuit, Ormond said, "Obviously, Harvey Weinstein is in jail and is going to be in jail for a very long time. I personally don't believe that Harvey could have done this without enablers. And for me, that is the layer that you have to get down to, in terms of the root cause."

An attorney for Weinstein, Imran H. Ansari, "categorically denied" the allegations to EW. "This is yet another example of a complaint filed against Mr. Weinstein after the passing of decades, and he is confident that the evidence will not support Ms. Ormond's claims," he said.

Representatives for Disney, Miramax, and CAA didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment. EW has also reached out to Lourd and Huvane.

Weinstein is currently serving 23 years behind bars after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020. In February, he was sentenced to an additional 16 years for sex crimes in Los Angeles.More than 80 women have accused him of sexual abuse and misconduct dating back to the 1990s. Weinstein has maintained his innocence, telling a judge prior to his sentencing earlier this year that the allegations are "about money and coming after me."

