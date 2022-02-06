Julia Marino takes home surprising snowboard silver for USA's first medal of 2022 Olympics

USA's Julia Marino waits for her score as she competes in the snowboard women's slopestyle final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 6, 2022. (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Marino put together the run of her life at the perfect time, and it nearly resulted in a stunning victory at the women's snowboarding slopestyle event.

Even so, she'll take home silver — USA's first medal of the 2022 Games — finishing just behind New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who won it on the final run of the day.

Fellow American Jamie Anderson, the two-time defending gold medalist in the event, finished a disappointing ninth.

But Marino delivered for the U.S. on what was otherwise a tough day for many of the world's top competitors.

The minus-3 degree Sunday morning at Genting Snow Park dawned with blue skies as far as the eye could see, but started ugly for Team USA. Anderson, Marino and fellow American Hailey Langland all fell during their first of three final runs. Seven of the 12-woman field fell in the initial round, attempting tricks that didn’t pay off.

In the second round, Langland again struggled on the final jump, landing awkwardly but not quite falling. Marino, however, finished her run with a flourish, earning a score that put her into first place heading into the final round. Anderson followed immediately afterward with a sleek but unspectacular run that included a slide across the roof of one of the mock-Great Wall buildings that decorate the slopestyle course.